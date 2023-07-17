Accused Gilgo Beach killer Rex Heuermann seen in eerie Google Street View images

A creepy Google Street View image appears to capture alleged Long Island killer Rex Heuermann casually chatting with a petite woman near his office on Fifth Avenue months before his arrest.

The chilling picture of the hulking 6-foot-4 architect was taken on East 36th Street in June 2022, more than a year before police arrested him for allegedly killing sex workers in Gilgo Beach.

The married father of two appears to be wearing the same light blue buttoned-down shirt that he donned in a YouTube interview that same year about his role as an architect at his firm RH Consultants & Associates.

The Massapequa man appears to be carrying the same over-the-shoulder brown bag he was wearing when he was quietly apprehended Thursday on the street outside his office.

Footage shows Heuermann walking on the sidewalk as a group of plainclothes officers swarm him while pedestrians stroll by taking little notice of the commotion Thursday.

The haunting Google images from 2022 were first uncovered by online sleuths.

The unassuming architect, known for his expertise in navigating New York City's complex zoning and building code rules, had worked out of his Midtown office for decades.

"I used to see him all the time in the elevator. He [seemed] pretty normal," a man who was a regular in the building told Fox News Digital.

Heuermann was charged last week with the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, and Amber Costello, 27.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said that Heuermann is also the prime suspect in the slaying of a fourth victim, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25.

The bodies of the women were found in 2010 wrapped in burlap on a quarter-mile stretch of Ocean Parkway in Gilgo Beach.

The victims, who were all petite and went missing after advertising their services on Craigslist, became known as the "Gilgo Four."

A colleague who had worked with Heuermann for two decades told Fox News Digital he was "really friendly and really nice."

He was "meticulous" and kept a very neat office, the colleague added. Heuermann's dilapidated Massepequa home did not receive the same treatment.

The ramshackle structure's roof appears to be held up by two-by-fours.

Police ultimately linked Heuermann to the "Gilgo Four" through his Chevy Avalanche, cellphone records and DNA.

Heuermann, who has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder, is being held without bail.

His defense lawyer, Michael Brown, told the New York Post Monday that cops have the wrong man.

"There is nothing about Mr. Heuermann that would suggest that he is involved in these incidents," Brown said. "The government has decided to focus on him despite more significant and stronger leads."

The attorney did not elaborate on these "stronger leads." Brown added that he looks forward to defending his client in court.