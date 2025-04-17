Accused CEO assassin Luigi Mangione indicted on federal charges

Luigi Mangione, the suspect accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan on Dec. 4, 2024, has been federally indicted.

The indictment filed against Mangione in the Southern District of New York charges him with stalking and murdering Thompson, using interstate travel, electronic communications, and a firearm.

One of the charges makes him eligible for the death penalty.

UNITEDHEALTHCARE CEO MURDER SUSPECT LUIGI MANGIONE FACING NEW CHARGES IN NEW YORK

The federal grand jury in New York on Thursday accused the 26-year-old of traveling across state lines by bus to stalk Thompson, with the intent to harass, intimidate, and kill.

The stalking, they allege, culminated in Mangione using a firearm to commit murder. Authorities allege that he used the weapon "knowingly and in furtherance of the crimes."

It adds that the firearm Mangione used was brandished, discharged, and equipped with a silencer, which further elevates the severity of the charges​.​

The indictment accuses him of acting with reckless disregard for human life, noting that he intentionally murdered Thompson. His actions, prosecutors allege, put others at serious risk and were carried out with substantial premeditation.

