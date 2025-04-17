Expand / Collapse search
Luigi Mangione

Accused CEO assassin Luigi Mangione indicted on federal charges

Luigi Mangione is accused of shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan in December 2024

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Maria Paronich Fox News
Published
Former deputy assistant attorney general says there is a ‘decent chance’ Luigi Mangione receives death penalty Video

Former deputy assistant attorney general says there is a ‘decent chance’ Luigi Mangione receives death penalty

Former deputy assistant attorney general Tom Dupree joins ‘Fox News Live’ to discuss the Department of Justice seeking the death penalty for Luigi Mangione.

Luigi Mangione, the suspect accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan on Dec. 4, 2024, has been federally indicted.

The indictment filed against Mangione in the Southern District of New York charges him with stalking and murdering Thompson, using interstate travel, electronic communications, and a firearm.

One of the charges makes him eligible for the death penalty.

UNITEDHEALTHCARE CEO MURDER SUSPECT LUIGI MANGIONE FACING NEW CHARGES IN NEW YORK

Luigi Mangione appears in court

Luigi Mangione appears in Manhattan Criminal Court for a status hearing in New York City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. Magnione is accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside of a Manhattan hotel last year. (Curtis Means/Pool)

The federal grand jury in New York on Thursday accused the 26-year-old of traveling across state lines by bus to stalk Thompson, with the intent to harass, intimidate, and kill. 

The stalking, they allege, culminated in Mangione using a firearm to commit murder. Authorities allege that he used the weapon "knowingly and in furtherance of the crimes."

It adds that the firearm Mangione used was brandished, discharged, and equipped with a silencer, which further elevates the severity of the charges​.​

The indictment accuses him of acting with reckless disregard for human life, noting that he intentionally murdered Thompson. His actions, prosecutors allege, put others at serious risk and were carried out with substantial premeditation.

READ THE INDICTMENT: APP USERS CLICK HERE

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital.

Sarah joined FOX in 2021, where she has assisted on coverage of breaking and major news events across the US and around the world, including the fallout following the "Defund the police" movement, the assassination attempts on President Donald Trump's life and illegal immigration.

She has experience reporting on topics including crime, politics, business, lifestyle, world news and more. You can follow her on Twitter and LinkedIn.