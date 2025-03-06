Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Abbey Gate terror suspect's mugshot revealed as he makes first federal court appearance

Mohammad Sharifullah is ordered held until detention hearing on Monday

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Trump deputy assistant describes takedown of Abbey Gate terrorist: 'We unleashed the hounds of hell' Video

Trump deputy assistant describes takedown of Abbey Gate terrorist: 'We unleashed the hounds of hell'

NSC counterterrorism senior director Dr. Sebastian Gorka shares how his team captured the mastermind behind the Kabul attack on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Law enforcement in Virginia released a mugshot of the terror suspect who the Justice Department says confessed to scouting the attack route in 2021’s Abbey Gate bombing in Afghanistan, which left 13 service members dead. 

ISIS-K member Mohammad Sharifullah made his first federal court appearance in Virginia Wednesday on a charge of providing and conspiring to provide material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization resulting in death. 

He wore a light-blue jail jumpsuit and listened through headphones as an interpreter translated the proceedings, according to the Associated Press. 

His public defender declined to comment after his court appearance, which ended with him being held until at least a detention hearing set for Monday. 

ALLEGED ABBEY GATE PLOTTER EXTRADITED TO US TO FACE ‘JUSTICE FOR OUR 13,’ FBI DIRECTOR KASH PATEL SAYS 

Mohammad Sharifullah booking photo

Mohammad Sharifullah is a member of the Islamic State of Iraq and ash-Sham-Khorasan Province (ISIS-K), the Justice Department says. (Alexandria Sheriff's Office)

Sharifullah was extradited to the U.S. on Tuesday night to "face American justice," FBI Director Kash Patel said.  

"3 and 1/2 years later, justice for our 13," Patel added on X. 

President Donald Trump announced Sharifullah’s capture during his address before a joint Congress, saying he was "pleased to announce that we have just apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity."  

ISIS-K MEMBER CONFESSED TO SCOUTING ABBEY GATE ATTACK ROUTE, TRAINING MOSCOW ATTACKERS: AFFIDAVIT 

Muhammed Sharifullah in handcuffs

Mohammed Sharifullah, who was allegedly involved in the planning for the Abbey Gate bombing that killed 13 American service members during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, is shown after being extradited to the U.S. (FBI Director Kash Patel)

During the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan in the summer of 2021, American and coalition forces were conducting an evacuation operation at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport.  

Abbey Gate was the main entry point for the operation, and thousands of civilians were in the area on Aug. 26, 2021, according to the Justice Department.  

Around 5:36 p.m. that day, Abdul Rahman al-Logari – a member of the Islamic State of Iraq and ash-Sham-Khorasan Province (ISIS-K), "detonated a body-worn suicide bomb at Abbey Gate, killing 13 U.S. military service members and approximately 160 civilians," the Justice Department said. 

Pam Bondi, Kash Patel and Tulsi Gabbard

Attorney General Pam Bondi, left, FBI Director Kash Patel, center, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, center right, are seen on Wednesday, March 5, awaiting Mohammed Sharifullah's arrival to the U.S. following his arrest overseas. (Justice Department)

Sharifullah confessed to scouting the attack route and training gunmen involved in a terrorist attack near Moscow last year, according to a Justice Department affidavit released this week. 

Fox News’ Louis Casiano and the Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.