Alleged Abbey Gate plotter extradited to US to face 'justice for our 13,' FBI Director Kash Patel says

The terrorist accused of plotting the 2021 Abbey Gate bombing that killed 13 U.S. military members and 160 civilians amid the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan landed on American soil Wednesday.

ISIS-K member Mohammad Sharifullah was extradited Tuesday night to "face American justice," FBI Director Kash Patel said.

"3 and 1/2 years later, justice for our 13," Patel wrote on X.

He is charged with providing and conspiring to provide material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization resulting in death and was expected to make his first federal court appearance in Virginia Wednesday.

President Donald Trump announced Sharifullah’s capture and extradition on Tuesday night during his address to a joint session of Congress.

"Three and a half years ago, ISIS terrorists killed 13 American service members and countless others in the Abbey Gate bombing," Trump told lawmakers and a TV audience of millions.

"Tonight, I am pleased to announce that we have just apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity, and he is right now on his way here to face the swift sword of American justice."

Sharifullah confessed to scouting the attack route and training gunmen involved in a terrorist attack near Moscow last year, according to a Justice Department affidavit.

Abbey Gate was the main entry point as American and coalition forces were conducting an evacuation operation at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport.

On Aug. 26, 2021, Abdul Rahman al-Logari — a member of the Islamic State of Iraq and ash-Sham-Khorasan Province (ISIS-K) — "detonated a body-worn suicide bomb at Abbey Gate, killing 13 U.S. military service members and approximately 160 civilians," the Justice Department said.

The U.S. withdrawal was completed a few days later, and the Taliban later claimed control of Afghanistan.

FBI Special Agents interviewed Sharifullah this week, during which he revealed that he was in prison in Afghanistan from 2019 until approximately two weeks before the Abbey Gate attack, the Justice Department said.

"Upon Sharifullah’s release, an ISIS-K member contacted Sharifullah to arrange for his assistance in an upcoming attack," the affidavit cited Sharifullah as saying in an interview.

"ISIS-K members provided Sharifullah with a motorcycle, funds for a cell phone and a SIM card, and instructions to open an account on a particular social media platform to communicate with them during the attack operation. After making these preparations for the attack, Sharifullah was tasked with scouting a route near Hamid Karzai International Airport for an attacker," the affidavit said. "Sharifullah conducted surveillance on a route, specifically checking for law enforcement and American or Taliban checkpoints."

