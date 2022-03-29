Ukrainian florist who lives in Charlotte is helping refugees from afar

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It’s not easy seeing some of the images coming from the war in Ukraine. And it’s especially tough for Ukrainians who live in the U.S. and still have family in the war zone.

Olga and Nick Nikolayenko moved to the U.S. from Ukraine about five years ago. Now Olga is a florist in Charlotte, North Carolina, and has found a way to help their home country from afar.

The couple says they were shocked when the war started, but eventually realized they need to carry on with normal life as best they can.

"Sept. 11 going on every day — that’s the feeling," Olga said.

For Olga, running her floral business, called Livilove Flowers , isn’t top of mind right now. Instead, she and Nick are thinking of family and friends in Ukraine.

"You’re like. Okay. It’s 50/50 they die or survive," Nick said.

"Your hometown, you’re looking at this, and of course, it's really scary," Olga said.

Much of Olga's family is still in Kyiv. They have regular phone check-ins.

"Has the house been shelled or have you heard anything next to the house?" Nick asks regularly.

Nick is no stranger to living near conflict. He’s from the recently annexed Donbas region. Shortly before he moved to the states, Nick says two of his close friends were killed "when the shell landed right in front of them," he described.

So far, the Nikolayenko’s family is safe. In fact, Olga’s mom, Galina Kucher, works with the Ukrainian chapter of Operation Blessing , a U.S.-based humanitarian organization that helps bring food, clothes and medicine to refugees.

She helped a group unload three semi-trucks full of donations that arrived at the western border of Ukraine last week.

"We’ve helped over 10,000 people," Kucher told Fox News via Zoom.

Back in Charlotte, Olga is selling special bouquets with all profits benefiting Operation Blessing. The bouquets are blue and yellow, mimicking the Ukrainian flag. They also feature sunflowers, the country’s official flower.

"If we will do small things, everyone, we will change the world," Olga said.

The special bouquets can only be delivered in the Charlotte area, but Olga says a number of people have donated money without asking for flowers.