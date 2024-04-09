Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime

5 times squatters were busted after taking over homes: what to know

Squatters are notoriously difficult to remove, but law enforcement managed to extricate these interlopers and, in some cases, make arrests

Christina Coulter By Christina Coulter Fox News
Published
close
New York homeowner on court battle against squatters: 'I want justice' Video

New York homeowner on court battle against squatters: 'I want justice'

Juliya Fulman, a Queens, New York, homeowner, whose property was taken over by two squatters in March, discussed the legal battle to regain control of her home.

Legal loopholes are leaving landlords and homeowners nationwide without recourse when squatters take up residence at their properties. 

Oftentimes, police tell exasperated homeowners their hands are tied when they discover an unwelcome resident living rent-free on their properties.

But in these five cases, squatters got their comeuppance and, in some instances, landed themselves new beds behind bars. 

BLUE STATE SQUATTERS PUT ON NOTICE WITH 'AGGRESSIVE' LAW AND ORDER BILL: 'PEOPLE ARE GETTING KILLED'

1. Eight migrants busted in Bronx home, found squatting with drugs and guns

Eight migrants found squatting in a Bronx apartment last month were arrested on gun and drug charges after police received a call about a gun at the home. 

All eight were previously apprehended at the southern border and released into the U.S. by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Fox New Digital previously reported. 

One, 24-year-old Hector Desousa-Villata, had previous charges for attempted murder after allegedly shooting a fellow migrant in the leg in August during an argument over a woman. But the case against him fell apart when the victim refused to cooperate. 

Migrant squatters house in Bronx

A group of eight illegal migrants found squatting in a Bronx apartment are now facing guns and weapons charges. All had been previously caught at the southern border and released, authorities said.  (WNYW)

OWNER OF NYC HOME THAT WENT UP IN FLAMES SAYS HE CAN'T GET RID OF SQUATTERS WHO 'HAVE MORE RIGHTS' THAN HIM

Desousa-Villata was allegedly waving a gun when police responded at the Hull Avenue home March 27. Police chasing him into a basement apartment reportedly encountered seven more migrants, including a 22-year-old man who tried to flee with a weapon. 

The New York Police Department released photos of four guns, ammunition and bags of cocaine and ketamine they say they found in the home. 

But Bronx Judge Eugene Bowen released six of the eight squatters without bail against the wishes of prosecutors. 

2. Squatter caught in dead man's home after forging documents to sell his SUV

An alleged Arizona squatter drew attention to himself after selling a dead man's SUV after taking up residence in his home. 

Michael Macinnis, 45, allegedly forged documents to make it appear he was the real owner of the deceased man's 2005 Chevy Tahoe, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office announced after his Jan. 3 arrest

Macinnis had been squatting in the unidentified man's Cordes Lakes home in May of last year, the department wrote, months after the rightful owner died. 

Michael Macinnis

Michael Macinnis, 45, was arrested by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 3 for allegedly squatting in a dead man's home and selling his SUV.  (Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office/Google Maps)

SQUATTER'S PARADISE? AMERICA'S BIGGEST CITY 'PLAYING WITH FIRE' OVER THIS NEW RULE, ATTORNEY SAYS

Police caught wind of the scam after Macinnis sold the Tahoe to a resident of Flagstaff about 80 miles away, they said. 

His attempts to resist arrest reportedly included "slamming a metal door on a deputy's wrist" and swallowing "up to 40" fentanyl pills. 

After his release from a hospital, Macinnis was charged with nine felonies, including aggravated assault on law enforcement and charges related to forgery and fraud allegations.

Los Angeles home inspectors send squatters packing before changing locks Video

3. Squatter pirates evicted from boats in Florida with police citing 'disgusting' sewage

Earlier this year, police in South Florida told Fox News Digital they were cracking down on vagrants taking up residence in derelict boats, citing environmental concerns about leaking fuel and human sewage.

Martin County Sheriff Chief Deputy John Budensiek explained in an interview with Fox News Digital that taking up residence in "derelict" vessels — defined as boats in waterways with at least two violations, ranging from leaking fuel to not having a motor — is not a victimless crime. 

"[When boats become] inoperable, some of these owners will abandon them, or they'll sell them to someone who doesn't re-register the vessel. Those people, in turn, stay on these boats or run these vessels until they are completely unusable. And they sink, or they leak fuel, or they leak human waste and they become a real danger to us environmentally," he said in a January interview.

"Most of them don't have functional bathrooms. … We have these vagrants that are squatting on the boats and using the facilities. And the facilities within the boat are just draining right into our estuaries, right into our ocean and our rivers," he said. 

Derelict boat getting towed

A derelict boat removed by the Martin County Sheriff's Office years ago. Derelict boats have long been an issue in the area, officials say, but squatters and homeless people are increasingly moving into the vessels.  (Martin County Sheriff's Office )

The majority of these nautical squatters, Budensiek said, are addicted to drugs or suffer from mental illness and are not working to find jobs or get out of squalor.

Removing and destroying the boats is expensive, costing anywhere between $7,000 and $40,000. But Budensiek said those funds are taken from boater registration fees. 

4. Georgia man ‘relieved’ after police remove squatters who settled in his property while he cared for his sick wife

A Georgia man whose home was commandeered by squatters while he was away caring for his sick wife was relieved when police managed to evict the unwelcome guests. 

On March 4, DeKalb County law enforcement responded to calls to evict at least three people from Paul Callins' home, he told Atlanta's WSB-TV. 

Expert Joseph Humire reveals his ‘biggest warning’ on gang-linked migrant squatters Video

When police arrived, Callins said, one woman presented them with a phony lease on her phone and had no physical document to show them. The three interlopers even changed the locks on the vacant home, Callins said. 

"I’m frustrated, but I’m glad I was able to get it resolved," he told the outlet. 

Callins told WSB-TV he believes the alleged squatters drafted a fake lease after seeing an ad for the property he posted online. But one man inside the home told WSB-TV he and his family were victims of a fake leasing agent's scam. 

5. Nashville squatters allegedly cause $150,000 in damage before burglary arrest

Nashville Police arrested three squatters who took up residence in a home while it was under renovation, but only after they had caused $150,000 in damage, the homeowner said. 

The homeowner told WSMV he noticed a keypad lock had been installed, and all his windows were blacked out when he stopped by the West Nashville property for a routine check. 

He discovered squatters had moved their furniture, clothes and other valuables inside the home on Huntwick Trail. The homeowner said they also left busted windows, holes in walls and animal feces. 

Florida sheriff on his efforts to crack down on squatters Video

"He said, 'I’m renting this property. I have a lease for it. I have paperwork," the homeowner recalled of his conversations with an alleged squatter, according to WSMV. "I knew he was full of c---. I told him I’m calling the police."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The Metro Nashville Police Department responded to and charged Robert Reynolds, Brooke Livesay and Jason Hay with burglary after they refused to leave, the outlet reported. 

"It’s definitely a wake-up call to always watch your back," the homeowner said, WSMV reported. "Make sure you’re prepared to not let things slide and to always check up on property that you have and be aware of what’s going on."

Christina Coulter is a U.S. and World reporter for Fox News Digital. Email story tips to christina.coulter@fox.com.