New York City

Owner of NYC home that went up in flames says he can't get rid of squatters who 'have more rights' than him

Zafar Iqbal says Dyker Heights home in Brooklyn costing him $6K a month

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
NYC squatters start 2-alarm fire in Brooklyn home after months of terrorizing neighbors

NYC squatters start 2-alarm fire in Brooklyn home after months of terrorizing neighbors

Dozens of firefighters took an hour to extinguish the fire that consumed a Brooklyn, N.Y., house fire started by squatters on November 29. Credit: LLN NYC

The New York City man whose million-dollar home went up in flames late last year says he cannot get rid of squatters who "have more rights" than homeowners.

Zafar Iqbal, 53, told the New York Post he has repeatedly tried to renovate the house but they "keep coming back." 

He pays $6,000 a month for the Brooklyn property after paying $1.1 million for it in 2017. He says the home is now causing him to go broke, and he also fears for his safety.

"Every two or three weeks I go there, but I don’t approach," Iqbal told the Post. "I don’t know if these guys have weapons or whatever. My safety is precious too."

SQUATTERS BURNED NEW YORK HOME WHILE WREAKING HAVOC ON 'HARDWORKING FAMILIES,' OFFICIALS SAY

Zafar Iqbal Brooklyn squatter home

The Dyker Heights home before it burned to the ground in November. Squatter Cheng Chen, who was arrested for arson and criminal mischief, told police a candle started the inferno. (Google Maps)

Residents say the cadre of squatters took up residence in the Dyker Heights neighborhood over the summer and quickly made themselves known by stealing security cameras and other goods from surrounding houses – and directly threatening neighbors.

"I got a couple of contractors, they started working on the house," Iqbal told the Post. "Next thing I know, I got a call from the fire department that the house is burnt out." 

BLUE STATE SQUATTERS PUT ON NOTICE WITH 'AGGRESSIVE' LAW AND ORDER BILL: 'PEOPLE ARE GETTING KILLED'

Dyker heights home on fire

Squatters set fire to a home in Brooklyn's Dyker Heights on Nov. 29 last year after a monthslong campaign of terror against their neighbors. Now, politicians are citing the incident as another indication that loopholes enabling squatters need to be closed. (LLN NYC)

Cheng Chen, 46, was charged with arson and criminal mischief after the Nov. 29 fire at 1237 67th Street last year. He was saddled with a six-month prison sentence after pleading guilty, according to court records. 

"The fire was caused by candles," Chen told police, according to a criminal complaint. "I was smoking a cigarette, lit a candle. While I had the stove on to heat up the water and to keep myself warm, [I] went downstairs to take a shower. When I came back, I saw flames and smoke everywhere."

Brooklyn squatter home on fire

Dozens of firefighters took an hour to put out the blaze, which caused $900,000 in damage. One squatter, Cheng Chen, was arrested on arson and criminal mischief charges. The other occupants of the home have taken up residence in the razed property's backyard, neighbors say. (LLN NYC)

However, the New York City Police Department told Fox News Digital that Chen started the fire "intentionally" and "recklessly." 

The inferno caused $900,000 in damage, the New York Post reported, and took dozens of firefighters an hour to extinguish, according to ABC 7. 

Brooklyn Bridge Park

The Dyker Heights home Zafar Iqbal owns is in Brooklyn, seen here where people take photos near Brooklyn Bridge Park in New York City on Oct. 19, 2022. (Yuki IWAMURA / AFP via Getty Images)

"Somebody got in there and torched my house," Iqbal said. "That’s when I found out it was a squatter living there. The squatters have more rights than the homeowners. I’m the owner of the house. How much more can I do? I need help."

Iqbal has been waiting for months since the fire for his insurance claim to go through, he told the Post. Once it does, he plans to fix the 8-bedroom, 4-bath home that has become a source of neighborhood complaints.

New York homeowner on court battle against squatters: 'I want justice' Video

New York, most notably in New York City, has been rocked by repeated instances of squatting cases, including a handful that have turned violent and even murderous. Republican state Sen. Mario Mattera pointed to one man on Long Island in 2021, plumber Thomas Buckleman, who was brutally beaten with a baseball bat by a squatter when he was hired to winterize a building in Blue Point. Buckleman was left with three fractures to his skull and blood on his brain, and told local media at the time he believed he was going to die.

Fox News' Emma Colton and Christina Coulter contributed to this report. 