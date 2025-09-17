Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Crime

FBI Pittsburgh field office targeted by driver in 'act of terror,' official says

Donald Henson, of Penn Hills, Pennsylvania, allegedly rammed the gate of the main entrance around 2:40 a.m.

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out whats clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man drove a car into a metal gate at the FBI’s Pittsburgh field office early Wednesday in what authorities described as an intentional "act of terror."

Donald Henson, of Penn Hills, Pennsylvania, allegedly rammed the gate of the main entrance around 2:40 a.m. with a white Toyota sedan before getting out and then grabbing an American flag from inside the vehicle and throwing it over the gate, FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Giordano said at a press briefing. 

Car lodged against bent security gate outside FBI Pittsburgh office at night with police nearby

A white sedan is seen after crashing into a gate at the FBI’s Pittsburgh field office, Sept. 17, 2025. Officials said the driver fled the scene. (KDKA)

Henson fled on foot after the crash and may be dangerous, Giordano added. It was not immediately clear if he was armed.

"We look at this as an act of terror against the FBI," Giordano said, per CBS. "This was a targeted attack on this building." 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.
Close modal

Continue