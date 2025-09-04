Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Pennsylvania

Man swimming across Pennsylvania river drowns near family picnic area

30-year-old went under in 17-foot-deep water at Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 30-year-old New Jersey man drowned near a family picnic area in Pennsylvania on Tuesday while swimming across the Delaware River, officials said.

The emergency communications center at Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area received a report of a drowning in the Delaware River near the Kittatinny Point picnic area around 4:10 p.m., the National Park Service (NPS) said.

NPS rangers and dive team members, along with New Jersey State Police and water rescue teams from the Portland, Penn., Volunteer Fire Department responded and quickly recovered the body of a 30-year-old man from the river.

"The man was swimming with family members near the picnic area when he tired while attempting to swim across the river and went under," NPS said.

TEEN DROWNS IN STRONG CURRENTS WHILE SWIMMING WITH FAMILY AT POPULAR BEACH DESTINATION

Delaware River flowing between two mountains

In this undated photo, the Delaware Water Gap from Kittatinny Point on a partly cloudy day in the early summer. (NPS Photo / J. Grier, File)

The man’s body was pulled from an area of the river where the water was about 17 feet deep, officials said.

NPS did not immediately release the man’s identity, though park officials said he was from Parsippany, a township in northern New Jersey.

Delaware River flowing between two mountains

In this undated photo, the Delaware Water Gap is seen with low cloud cover and a storm rolling in. (NPS Photo / J. Grier, File)

It was unclear what the water conditions were at the time of the drowning.

BODIES OF 3 MEN RECOVERED FROM MISSISSIPPI RIVER AFTER SWIMMING, FISHING ON SANDBAR

people standing near kayaks and canoes on shore of river

In this file photo from the National Park Service, kayaks and canoes line the shore of a sandy boat launch on the river near the Delaware Water Gap. (NPS)

The Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area is known for its tranquil scenery along 40 miles of the longest free-flowing river east of the Mississippi River, according to the NPS website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The park offers year-round hiking, paddling, fishing and hunting. 

The park service reminded the public to wear a life jacket when swimming, floating, fishing, or boating on the Delaware River.
Close modal

Continue