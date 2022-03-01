40 miles of Russian troops menace Kyiv, US heads in wrong direction ahead of Biden's first SOTU

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FORTY-MILE MILITARY CONVOY - Satellite imagery provided by Maxar shows a large Russian military convoy heading towards the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Continue reading …

UKRAINE’S HUMAN ELEMENT - A Ukrainian-American woman told Fox News Digital that she cannot speak on the phone with her own mother, who lives in Ukraine. Continue reading …

RUSSIAN ‘SPIES’ AMONG US - A sole protester stood outside the Russian Diplomatic Compound in New York City hours after war began in Ukraine. Continue reading …

CHURCH SHOOTING, 5 DEAD - At least five people are dead, including the suspected gunman, following a shooting at a church in Sacramento, California. Continue reading …

AFGHANS CAUGHT IN CONFLICT - First, they fled the Taliban in Afghanistan, now they’re hiding from the Russian army during Ukraine invasion. Continue reading …

WRONG DIRECTION - Residents in four U.S. cities told Fox News ahead of President Biden's State of the Union address that the country is not headed in a good direction. Continue reading …

PRESSURE’S ON - President Biden will give his first State of the Union address Tuesday night, marking the most consequential speech of his lifetime. Continue reading …

TV BUY - Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo rolled out a new political ad Monday that suggested he is the victim of political attacks. Continue reading …

JAIL FOR HUNTER’S PARTNER - A former business partner of Hunter Biden was sentenced to prison for his role in defrauding a Native American tribe. Continue reading …

SOTU EXPLAINED - President Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address on Tuesday amid tumultuous events at home and abroad. Continue reading …

POMPEO ON UKRAINE - Mike Pompeo tells ‘The Ingraham Angle’ that work should have been done ‘months ago’ to bolster Ukraine and prevent conflict with Russia. Continue reading …



ERNST BLASTS BIDEN - Sen. Joni Ernst tells ‘Hannity’ how President Biden is still kowtowing to climate alarmists. Continue reading …

CHINA POLICY - Laura Ingraham said Monday that Russia's relationship with China helps bolster invasion of Ukraine, and U.S. should sanction the Chinese Communist Party. Continue reading …

HANNITY’S UKRAINE VIEW - Sean Hannity blasted Joe Biden's leadership and the Russian military's indiscriminate attacks against Ukraine. Continue reading …

UKRAINE’S SECRET SOLDIERS - Parliament member Sviatoslav Yurash told Tucker Carlson he is taking up arms and joining his countrymen defending his country. Continue reading …

RICK PERRY - Europe is facing a transformational moment in history as it battles for its future. Continue reading ...

DR. MARC SIEGEL - Several years ago I wrote about the "cycle of worry" in my book, "False Alarm: The Truth About the Epidemic of Fear." Continue reading …

PAUL MANGO - During President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address, he may choose to declare victory over COVID-19. Continue reading …

KELLY SHACKELFORD - After weeks of waiting, President Joe Biden announced he will nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court. Continue reading …

KEVIN WALLING - When President Barack Obama nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve as a judge for the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in 2012, she was introduced by an unlikely advocate before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Continue reading …

ROOFTOP REVELATIONS: DAY 100 - For the past 100 days and 99 bitter cold nights, I've been camped out on top of these eight shipping containers on the South Side of Chicago at a location where our church hopes to build a new community center. Continue reading …



RUSSIAN ACTION - FOX Business provides a roundup of actions taken against Russia thus far. Continue reading …

ZELENSKYY’S NEW CAREER – Before becoming president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy was a successful entertainer. Continue reading …

‘TWISTED’ ANTHEM - Dee Snider, the lead singer of Twisted Sister, is OK with the Ukrainians using his 1984 hit record "We’re Not Gonna Take It." Continue reading …

WEATHER EDGE? - Snow is predicted in Ukraine this week, which may give Ukraine a slight advantage. Continue reading …

ON THE AIR - RT is off the air in Europe and Canada, but not in the U.S. Continue reading …

"So my question to the Russian soldiers tonight, following Putin's orders and waging this war on civilians and even children -- is this the legacy you want for your life? Is this worth it?"

- SEAN HANNITY

