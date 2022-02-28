A look at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s acting career before he entered politics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has put Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the spotlight as the 44-year-old has been praised by many as a "true leader."

Zelenskyy was elected in 2019, but before becoming president of Ukraine, he was a successful entertainer.

Zelenskyy originally earned a law degree from Kryvyi Rih Institute of Economics, but instead of working in politics or law, he chose the entertainment industry. By 2010, Zelenskyy was one of the top entertainers in Ukraine, with his career mostly focused on comedy.

In 2003, Zelenskyy's production company, Kvartal 95, began producing television shows.

The Ukrainian president is most known for a role he landed in 2015, where he actually starred as the president of Ukraine. In "Servant of the People, he played Vasyl Petrovych Holoborodko. The storyline follows a school teacher whose rant on politics goes viral and lands him in the leadership role.

Zelenskyy launched his run for Ukrainian president following the success of "Servant of the People." The political party he ran under is even named after the hit TV series. "Servant of the People," the political party, was created in 2017 and registered in 2018.

Besides his role in "Servant of the People," Zelenskyy also voiced the famous Peruvian bear Paddington in Ukraine's version of "Paddington" and "Paddington 2," StudioCanal confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Before his success with "Paddington" and "Servant of the People," the former comedian participated in Ukraine's version of "Dancing with the Stars" in 2006, and the president even won the competition. A clip of Zelenskyy dancing on the show has since gone viral.

In addition, Zelenskyy has gained credits for multiple productions, including "Servant of the People 2" and "8 First Dates." On top of acting and directing, the Ukrainian president has eight credits as a writer, according to IMDb.

Zelenskyy was elected to power in Ukraine in 2019. He promoted his presidential campaign online and went on a comedy tour, during which he made fun of his opponents. Zelenskyy won roughly 72% of the vote, according to the Central Election Commission.

Russia launched an attack on Ukraine, including Kyiv, Thursday morning.

Zelenskyy has been on the ground in Ukraine, as he helps his countrymen and women fight for their survival against the Russian invasion.

The U.N. human rights chief has said at least 102 civilians have been killed and hundreds wounded so far. Ukraine’s president said at least 16 children were among the dead.

Fox News Digital's Adam Shaw and The Associated Press contributed to this report.