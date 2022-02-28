Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Ukrainian members of parliament take up arms, join citizens on the street: 'The government is staying in Kyiv'

Ukrainian Member of Parliament citizens won't 'just give up'

By Yael Halon | Fox News
close
Ukranian member of parliament says they are capturing POW's 'by the hundreds' Video

Ukranian member of parliament says they are capturing POW's 'by the hundreds'

Sviatoslav Yurash provides an update live from Kyiv on' Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian Member of Parliament Sviatoslav Yurash told Tucker Carlson on Monday that he is taking up arms and joining his fellow countrymen on the streets of Kyiv to defend their country and reinforce Ukraine's "dreams of independence."

"The reality is, we are in Kyiv. We are being sieged right now and this is the capital of the largest European state that is basically under the full-scale invasion of Russia that is trying to destroy it, annihilate it…they want to take it over in every way," Yurash said

"The point here, is that there is no citizen that is not thinking about what he will do when Russia tries to take over the city. And those millions of people in this city are taking up arms, taking up any instrument they can to try to resist."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said last week that the government would hand out weapons to anyone willing to take to the streets. By Friday, Ukrainian officials had handed out 18,000 guns, according to the BBC.

Ukranian members of parliament take up arms, join citizens on the street Video

Kira Rudik, also a member of Ukraine's parliament, posted multiple pictures of herself with weapons, emphasizing that "[women] will protect our soil the same way as our [men]."

  • Ukraine Soldier military village
    Image 1 of 3

    A Ukrainian soldier passes by houses in the village of Novoluhanske, Luhansk region, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak)

  • Image 2 of 3

    Damaged building is seen in Donetsk's Petrovskaya, which is under control of pro-Russian separatists, as Russian attacks continue in Ukraine on February 28, 2022. (Photo by Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • Ukraine-soldier-donbas-russia
    Image 3 of 3

    Image released by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on Thursday Feb 17, 2022 shows the frontline of Donbas, a conflict area with the Russian-backed separatists. (EYEPRESS via Reuters Connect)

Yurash said that Ukrainians have already captured "POW's by the hundreds all over Ukraine now."

 "They are trying to encircle the city the south and west is mostly open. We are trying to keep it that way by taking back towns in the west of Kyiv and on the front lines. That’s the point of trying to keep our city, ours," he told Carlson.

Asked whether he plans to stay in Kyiv, Yurash didn't skip a beat.

"Very much so," he said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"Our president is very near where I’m standing right now. The whole government is staying in Kyiv. It’s our capital city. We aren’t going to just give it up. This is our country. And we don’t want to allow Putin's illusions of grandeur to destroy our dreams and independence of liberty. We will fight for that."

Yael Halon is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to yael.halon@fox.com