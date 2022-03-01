Putin's 40 miles of killing machines taunt Ukraine's capital: LIVE UPDATES
Russia's invasion of Ukraine stretched into a sixth day Tuesday, as a 40-mile Russian convoy menaced the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv and Ukrainian officials accused Russia of using a vacuum bomb.
incoming update…
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Biden spoke today for just over 30 minutes, a White House official told Fox News Digital.
Zelenskyy said the two leaders discussed “American leadership on anti-Russian sanctions and defense assistance to Ukraine.”
More details will follow shortly.
Russian state-aligned media outlet RIA posted and deleted an article over the weekend that hailed Vladimir Putin for victory over Ukraine as Russia helps usher in a supposed "new world."
In what some have already labeled an "embarrassing and revealing" mistake, RIA pushed the article out and quickly deleted it. The article carries a date and timestamp of Feb. 26 at 8 a.m. and remains web-archived and available via the WayBack Machine to read in full.
The report starts off by underscoring the victory as "restoring" Russia’s unity, not just geographically returning the country to its historical borders and reversing "the tragedy of 1991," but also hailing the country’s ability to overcome "temporary division."
Click here to read more.
Russian military forces forged ahead with their onslaught of attacks on Ukraine, even as they faced resistance in its efforts to take the capital city of Kyiv. The Russian attacks have decimated parts of Ukraine, including most recently the country’s second-largest city, Kharkiv.
In the dust, debris and the dead lying in Kharkiv’s central Freedom Square, Ukrainians on Tuesday saw what might become of other cities if Russia’s invasion isn’t countered.
WARNING: THE FOLLOWING CONTAINS IMAGES THAT SOME MAY CONSIDER GRAPHIC IN NATURE
Click here to read more.
While sheltering from bombs in a bathroom in Kharkiv, Ukraine, an English teacher told Fox News that Russian forces have been exclusively aiming at civilians in Kharkiv for days.
"They have been bombing since morning, only districts where civilian people live, where there are no militarily forces," Julia Laesser said. "Just local flats, supermarkets and some small shops."
"They are bombing civilians," she continued. "We have a lot of people, a lot of people who died in the streets, a lot of people who are hurt."
Click here to read more.
A senior U.S. defense official told Fox News that President Biden has ruled out setting up a no-fly zone over Ukraine.
The current stance holds that a no-fly zone would mean the U.S. had entered the conflict, which Biden has said is not on the table.
“The President had been clear that US troops, US forces will not be used inside Ukraine,” the official said.
But the official added that the Russian convoy has made “no appreciable movement” towards Kyiv, and soldiers are running out of food. The official said there is “no reason to doubt” reports that Russian soldiers are also punching holes in their own fuel tanks to stop their vehicles advancing.
Fox News' Jennifer Griffin contributed to this report.
Russian combat forces north of Kyiv have not advanced since Monday and have been running out of food and gas, a senior U.S. defense official said Tuesday.
More than 80% of the pre-staged Russian combat power is now inside Ukraine, the official said.
The official added that the "stall" north of Kyiv is due in part to tough Ukrainian resistance and "fuel and sustainment problems." The lack of advance could also be a result of Russia regrouping, rethinking or reevaluating their strategy, the official said.
A "significant number" of Russian troops are conscripts, the official said, describing them as "very young men drafted into service" who may not have been fully trained or aware that they would be participating in combat operations.
The U.S. is picking up indications that morale is flagging in some of these units, the defense official added.
But Russia has made some gains in the southern part of Ukraine after occupying Malitopol and Berdyansk.
Fox News' Peter Aitken contributed to this report.
The United States and its allies agreed on Tuesday to a coordinated release of 60 million barrels of oil as prices surge amid the Russia, Ukraine conflict.
The International Energy Agency (IEA), which represents the consortium, says the withdrawal will come from the global strategic petroleum reserves led by the United States which will add 30 million barrels to global supply.
The move did little to ease U.S. oil prices which rose above $104 per barrel mid-morning.
Click here to read more.
Russia has been accused of using thermobaric vacuum bombs during its invasion of Ukraine, according to Ukrainian officials.
"They used the vacuum bomb today," Ukraine's ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova told reporters after meeting with U.S. lawmakers Monday. "...The devastation that Russia is trying to inflict on Ukraine is large."
Click here to read more.
The British government has openly raised the option of kicking Russia from the U.N. Security Council.
A spokesperson for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the option was among “all options” on the table, according to AFP.
Britain is the first permanent Security Council member to raise the option. The U.N. held an emergency special session this week after Russia used its veto power last week to block a motion to condemn its actions in Ukraine.
During a speech to the European Union, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy referred to Russia’s actions as “terrorism.”
Russia launched missiles that hit an administrative building in Kharkiv, a city of 1.5 million people in eastern Ukraine, and hit residential areas as well.
Zelenskyy said the attack was “frank, undisguised terror” and labeled the action as a war crime.
"Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget,” Zelenskyy said. “This is state terrorism of the Russian Federation."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
The EU has accepted Ukraine’s application and has commenced a special admission procedure to integrate the country, Eastern European media has reported.
The EU will also look to switch Ukraine over to its power grid in the coming weeks, further integrating the country into the European structure.
Russian state-aligned media has issued warnings from the Defense Ministry that its military will carry out imminent attacks in Kyiv.
The attacks will supposedly target the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and 72nd Main Centre for Psychological Special Operations (PSO).
The Defense Ministry claims this will help "suppress information attacks" against Russia.
Ukrainian CCTV appears to show a Russian missile strike a government building while cars drove past the building on the sixth day of Moscow’s invasion.
"Fox & Friends" aired footage which originally appeared in a Sky News blog post on Ukraine. In the video, cars drive past the Kharkiv Region state administration building on the Freedom Square in eastern Ukraine.
Click here to read more.
Satellite images reportedly show a massive Russian convoy stretching about 40 miles long outside Ukraine’s capital as the two nations battle for the sixth day.
Satellite images released by U.S.-based space technology firm Maxar Technologies showed about a 40-mile convoy of Russian tanks and armored vehicles outside Kyiv.
Click here to read more.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s speech to the U.N. Human Right’s Council prompted a mass-walkout.
As soon as the U.N. president turns over the floor to Lavrov, dozens of diplomats stand and leave the meeting chamber without a word.
Lavrov said he was “compelled” to make his address by video after the European Union restricted his “freedom of movement.”
The speech comes six days after Russia invaded Ukraine during what Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to call a “special operation.”
In a video address to the European parliament on Tuesday, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the member states to continue supporting his country as he pushed for European membership.
Zelenskyy condemned Russia for its use of cruise missiles and heavy artillery against civilians in his country.
“Our people are motivated and we are fighting for freedoms and our lives,” Zelenskyy said. “We are fighting for our survival.”
He asked the parliament to “prove” they stand with Ukraine and said his people will prove they are “equal partners” in Europe.
The official Twitter account of the Kyiv Rada announced that Belarusian troops invaded the Chernihiv region of Ukraine. The Rada cited Vitaliy Kyrylov, spokesman for the North Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko denied the report in statements published by the Belarusian state news agency Belta. Lukashenko said he had no plans to invade Ukraine.
Read more by clicking here.
Translating for the German news service Welt, the translator could be heard getting choked up towards the end of Zelenskyy’s speech, before she apologized, a video online showed.
"Ukrainians, we know exactly what we are defending. We will definitely win," Zelenskyy added, as the interpreter began to break down.
Watch the video here.
"They used the vacuum bomb today. The devastation that Russia is trying to inflict on Ukraine is large," Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, told reporters at the U.S. Capitol.
The White House is awaiting confirmation from international investigative parties before it takes action, officials said. (READ MORE)
Snow is predicted in Ukraine this week, which could impact the air operations of both Russian attackers and Ukrainian defenders, and ultimately give Ukraine a slight advantage.
Poor weather conditions typically favor the defender in respect to air operations, although this is not always true, retired Maj. Gen. David P. San Clemente told Fox News.
Read more by clicking here.
A Ukrainian American woman who lives near Boston, Massachusetts, told Fox News Digital on Monday that she can no longer speak on the phone with her own mother, who lives in southern Ukraine, because of the Russian attacks on Ukraine and the fear these attacks have engendered.
The Boston-area woman, whose first name is Katya, described: "There has been no water, food or medical aid [for the Ukrainian people there] for two or three days."
Also, she said, babies are being born in the midst of war — "and some of the newborns are dying."
Click here to read more.
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told "The Ingraham Angle" that work should have been done "months ago" to prevent the conflict with Russia.
"The hard work should have been done months ago," Pompeo said. "You know, you talk about this being a six-day war. We've known Vladimir Putin's intentions for a long time. We saw him building up these forces."
Benedict Cumberbatch called for more support for Ukraine during a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles Monday.
"I can’t speak today, at this very proud moment of my life, on this extraordinary platform, without acknowledging the obvious of what is happening in Ukraine and to show my support for the people of Ukraine, and my support for the people of Russia who are opposing the kleptocracy and the idiocy of their rulers to try and halt the progression of this atrocity," Cumberbatch told a group of reporters.
Read more by clicking here.
International Criminal Court Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan said Monday he will open an investigation into Russian war crimes in Ukraine "as rapidly as possible."
The investigation will look into any alleged crimes before the Russian invasion, with Khan noting in a statement that it is my intention that this investigation will also encompass any new alleged crimes falling within the jurisdiction of my office that are committed by any party to the conflict on any part of the territory of Ukraine.”
Ukraine's ambassador to the United States accused Russia of using vacuum bombs during their invasion of the country. These bombs are strictly outlawed.
"They used the vacuum bomb today," Ambassador Oksana Markarova said after a meeting with lawmakers, according to Reuters. "The devastation that Russia is trying to inflict on Ukraine is large."
Russia is very likely to default on foreign debt and its economy will suffer a double-digit contraction this year after the West launched sanctions unprecedented in scale and coordination, a global banking industry lobby group said on Monday.
"If we stay here and this (the crisis) escalates, then default and restructuring is likely," Elina Ribakova, the lobby group's deputy chief economist told reporters during a media call.
Click here to read more.
Satellite imagery provided by Maxar shows a large Russian military convoy heading towards the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.
The convoy is approximately 40 miles long, stretching from Antonov airport in the south to Prybirsk.
Additional images show increased military activity in southern Belarus, with ground attack helicopters spotted less than 20 miles from the country's border with Ukraine.
Live Coverage begins here