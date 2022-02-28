Dee Snider approves Ukrainians’ use of ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ amid Russian invasion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dee Snider, the lead singer of Twisted Sister, is completely on board with his 1984 hit record "We’re Not Gonna Take It" being used by Ukrainians amid Russia's invasion — and he said as much in a Twitter post on Saturday.

"I absolutely approve of Ukrainians using "We’re Not Gonna Take It" as their battlecry," he tweeted.

"My grandfather was Ukrainian, before it was swallowed up by the USSR after WW2. This can’t happen to these people again!" added Snider.

Snider sent out the hashtags "F–KRUSSIA" and "F–KPUTIN" in previous Twitter rants and pressed in a tweet on Sunday that his grandfather would stand by Snider’s remarks if he were alive today.



"My Ukrainian grandpa would have been so proud!" Snider tweeted Sunday and reposted a photo of himself donning a "Russia Sucks" button that he says was taken in the late 1970s.

Met with backlash from those wondering why his song is OK for use in this instance but not by those against wearing masks during a global coronavirus pandemic, Snider had a response for taking such a stance.

"Well, one use is for a righteous battle against oppression; the other is a infantile feet stomping against an inconvenience," Snider tweeted Sunday, referring to himself as a longtime "voice of reason" in another post on the matter.

In a separate tweet, Snider also noted that he's received "overwhelming support" on social media for his posts, stating that reporting he's facing "backlash" over his tweets is "manipulative."