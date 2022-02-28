Ingraham pushes the United States to sanction China following Russian invasion of Ukraine

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Laura Ingraham said Monday that Russia's relationship with China is helping bolster the country's invasion of Ukraine, and the United States should sanction the Chinese Communist Party.

Russia has attacked Ukraine for five straight days, leading over 500,000 people to flee. The Pentagon Monday called Russian President Vladimir Putin decision to nuclear deterrence forces on "high alert" an "escalation."

"When words like 'heightened nuclear alert' are being used by the Russian president, we have to think really carefully about our next steps. We have to remember how we got here, and we also have to avoid making further mistakes down the road," "The Ingraham Angle" host said.

Ingraham said that one of the factors emboldening Putin to invade Ukraine was its relationship with China, a country that has become increasingly competitive with the U.S.

"[China is] now the invisible hand that drives a lot of the chaos in Ukraine and is enabling Putin to expand his borders," she said.

Ingraham then proposed sanctioning China.

"So even ramped up sanctions from Europe, which we applaud in the U.S., it's only going to go so far as long as China is Putin's reliable backstop. So for things to be really meaningful, to really stop the chaos, sanctions also have to be gradually directed against China as well," she said.

"We could move toward gradually or even immediately … to revoke China's permanent normal trade relations status, that would have to come from Congress. In addition, Biden could launch a new investigation into all their … unfair and illegal trade practices … Likewise, tariffs against China could be gradually raised over time," Ingraham explained.

"Biden's policies have made us less free, less prosperous and less secure. Americans want the opposite, and they can feel our country's standing in the world … evaporating. Right now, we seem to be buffeted by world events, we're not a mover of world events."

Ingraham cautioned against excessive spending given America's financial woes under Biden. "We're already 30 trillion dollars in the hole, we never want to talk about it, but there it is. That itself is eroding our economic strength and it's doing so every day," Ingraham said.

"And of course, while our hearts desperately break over Ukraine suffering and the human rights catastrophe being inflicted upon them."

"Here at home, Biden's policies have caused suffering for our own people as well. He's given us an open border, soaring inflation, runaway crime. Republicans should not rush to rubber-stamp any requests for more U.S. military spending without clear, clear directives as to how this will be spent, how this will be used."