Virginia police say 1 dead, 1 injured after car drives into Potomac River

Virginia authorities pulled two people out of the water on an icy, cold night after their car plunged into the Potomac River along the George Washington Parkway.

Officials say two people were pulled from the vehicle. One person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, while the other person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Local authorities responded to the fatal crash at about 9:45 p.m. on Columbia Island, off Humpback Bridge.

The initial call to authorities was for three people in the water, but the driver confirmed to first responders that there was only one other person in the car.

The northbound lanes of the parkway were blocked for the investigation. All lanes have since reopened to traffic.

Crews from Arlington, DC Fire and EMS, Alexandria, the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority, and US Park Police all participated in the recovery effort.

Law enforcement have not released the names of the two victims and have not shared the cause of the crash.