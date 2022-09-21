2-year-old wounded in drive-by shooting, dies hours later in Michigan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 2-year-old boy wounded in a drive-by shooting early Tuesday died hours later at a hospital, Battle Creek police said.

Kai Rowan Turner was hurt around 2:20 a.m. after someone fired multiple shots into a home and then fled the area in an SUV, police said.

Officers called to the scene found the toddle injured and started first aid.

"Multiple, multiple" shots were fired, Deputy Police Chief Shannon Bagley said. He called the shooting "absolutely horrendous."

Kai was the only person hurt, investigators said. They did not believe the boy’s family was not the shooter’s intended target.

Several families live in the house, which is divided into apartments, WOOD-TV reported.