Michigan
Published

2-year-old wounded in drive-by shooting, dies hours later in Michigan

MI police report that no one else was injured in the shooting

Associated Press
A 2-year-old boy wounded in a drive-by shooting early Tuesday died hours later at a hospital, Battle Creek police said.

Kai Rowan Turner was hurt around 2:20 a.m. after someone fired multiple shots into a home and then fled the area in an SUV, police said.

Officers called to the scene found the toddle injured and started first aid.

A 2-year-old in Michigan was killed following a drive-by shooting according to police.

"Multiple, multiple" shots were fired, Deputy Police Chief Shannon Bagley said. He called the shooting "absolutely horrendous."

Kai was the only person hurt, investigators said. They did not believe the boy’s family was not the shooter’s intended target.

Several families live in the house, which is divided into apartments, WOOD-TV reported.