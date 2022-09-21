Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Police in Michigan searching for man accused of stabbing 2 dogs, killing 1

Man reportedly said dogs 'attacked him' when neighbor asked what happened

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
Man stabs puppies in Michigan, killing one and injuring the other

Man stabs puppies in Michigan, killing one and injuring the other

Police in Michigan are looking for man who stabbed two puppies, killing one. Story by FOX 2 Detroit. Still photos of dogs are courtesy of Veronica Taylor.

Police in a Detroit suburb seeking the whereabouts of a man who is accused of stabbing two dogs, killing one and injuring the other. 

"He stabbed my boy dog in between the eyes and in the side," Veronica Taylor told FOX 2.

She said the 10-month-old puppies, Saije and Jnixx, got loose during a bad storm on the afternoon of Sept. 15.

Roseville police say at some point, the dogs encountered an older man walking his black terrier one street over in front of area resident Brad Somervell’s house. The man reportedly told Somervell the dogs "attacked him," prompting his response.

Police are searching for a man accused of stabbing these dogs in a Detroit suburb.

Police are searching for a man accused of stabbing these dogs in a Detroit suburb. (Veronica Taylor)

"The dogs were wrapped around him a few times, and he had a pocketknife and there was blood on it," Somervell told FOX 2. "And I asked what happened, and he said the dogs came out of nowhere and attacked him."

Jnixx died as a result of the encounter. Saije barely survived.

"He missed her main artery and her lungs, but the stab wound is three inches deep on her side. So the problem is she needs surgery, because there is fluid building up," Taylor said. "He viciously just attacked them."

Taylor family dogs stabbed by a man who likely lives in the neighborhood.

Taylor family dogs stabbed by a man who likely lives in the neighborhood. (Veronica Taylor)

By the time police showed up, the man was gone. However, Taylor does believe he lives in the neighborhood.

"I’ve seen him a thousand times walking his dog past my house, but since the incident, we have not seen him," she said.

Man stabs one family dog to death, severely injures a second in Michigan.

Man stabs one family dog to death, severely injures a second in Michigan. (Veronica Taylor)

Police say the man they are looking for is white, between 60 and 65 years old, is bald with a scruffy goatee and owns a black terrier mix. 

Anyone with information is asked to call them at 586-775-2100.

