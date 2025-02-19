2 small planes collide in midair at regional Arizona airport, leaving 1 dead

A midair aircraft collision at a regional airport in Arizona on Wednesday has killed at least one person, authorities said.

The deadly collision occurred at the Marana Regional Airport, northwest of Tucson, the Marana Police Department said.

Authorities confirmed that at least one person was killed, though they noted that details were limited as first responders were still working the scene.

The planes that collided midair were identified as a Cessna 172S and a Lancair 360 MK II, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said. The agency said it is investigating the incident.

No information about the victim or how the collision occurred was immediately provided.

Authorities said that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is also responding to the incident.

The collision is the latest in a concerning trend of recent air travel accidents in North America.

A Delta Air Lines flight from Minneapolis crashed and overturned while landing at Toronto Pearson Airport on Monday afternoon. No one was killed, though authorities said 21 passengers on board the aircraft suffered injuries ranging from minor to critical.

In the deadliest U.S. aviation disaster since 2001, an Army helicopter and an American Airlines flight coming in to land at Washington's Ronald Reagan National Airport on Jan. 29 collided midair, killing all 67 people aboard the two aircraft.

Other recent aviation disasters in North America include a small commuter plane on its way to Nome, Alaska, that crashed on Feb. 6, killing the pilot and nine passengers. Additionally, a medical transport jet with a child patient, her mother and four others aboard crashed into a Philadelphia neighborhood on Jan. 31, exploding in a fireball that engulfed several homes.

Following the incident at Reagan National Airport, the Trump administration has promised a thorough review and update of air traffic control systems nationwide.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.