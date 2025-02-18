Delta upside-down plane crash at Toronto airport marks North America's 4th major aviation disaster in a month

The dramatic, upside-down Delta plane crash at Toronto’s Pearson Airport marked the fourth major aviation disaster in North America in the last month.

The Federal Aviation Administration said all 80 people aboard the jet were evacuated, as images showed the aircraft with a shewn off tail and wing belly up in the snow at Toronto's airport.

The CRJ-900, which departed from Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport, overturned while coming in for a landing in Toronto. High winds and drifting snow reportedly had already prompted flight delays and cancelations at the airport.



One passenger described to Canada's public broadcaster, CBC, the moment that he said "everything just kind of went sideways."



"One minute you're landing, kind of waiting to see your friends and your people, and the next minute you're physically upside down," Pete Carlson, identified as an American health-care worker coming to Toronto for a paramedics conference, said.



After the "forceful" landing, Carlson said he considered it "really amazing" that he's still alive. He said climbing out of the plane felt like "stepping on to the tundra."



"I didn't care how cold it was, I didn't care how far I had to walk, how long I had to stand. All of us just wanted to be out of the aircraft," he said. "They quickly put those of us that were injured with any sort of blood or sign of trauma onto a single bus, moved us a safe distance away and started to triage and really assess people's severity of injury or ailment."

Air traffic control audio released after the crash depicts officials describing how the plane was "ups-side-down and burning" on the tarmac.

Delta Air Lines said "18 customers with injuries" had been transported to area hospitals. At least three people suffered critical but not life-threatening injuries, a spokesperson for the paramedic service that was on scene told Fox News Digital.

In the airline's most recent update, which was provided at 10:33 p.m. ET, Delta said that "no fatalities have been reported and some of the customers initially transported to area hospitals have been released."

Two patients were taken by air ambulance to two different trauma centers – Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center and St. Michael’s Hospital – in Toronto. A child, about four years old, was transported to The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, as officials are expected to provide an update to the media early Tuesday.

"The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates," the FAA said.



Delta said its incident response team deployed to Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) Monday evening, "to support efforts surrounding Delta Connection flight 4819, operated by Endeavor Air, that was involved in a single-aircraft accident at YYZ around 2:15 p.m. ET." The team is said to include "specially trained Delta Care Team representatives who will provide support for customers and their loved ones."

"Members of Endeavor Air’s leadership team, including CEO Jim Graham, are also en route to ensure full cooperation with investigators," Delta said Monday night.

"The hearts of the entire global Delta family are with those affected by today’s incident at Toronto-Pearson International Airport," Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a statement. "I want to express my thanks to the many Delta and Endeavor team members and the first responders on site. We are working to confirm the details and will share the most current information on news.delta.com as soon as it becomes available. In the meantime, please take care and stay safe."

In a Monday afternoon X post, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the former Democratic vice presidential candidate, said he was "in touch with Delta after a flight taking off from MSP crash landed in Toronto this afternoon."

"Grateful to the first responders and professionals on the scene," he wrote.

"Thinking of those on the Delta flight that left Minneapolis and crash landed in Toronto," Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., wrote. "Thankful for all the first responders and those on the plane who worked to get everyone to safety and those injured to care. We must get to the bottom of what happened."



Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., said she and her staff "are closely monitoring this situation and gathering information."

"Thank you to all the emergency response teams helping. My thoughts are with everyone on board and their loved ones," Smith wrote on X.



House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., said he and his wife "are praying for the passengers and crew who were aboard Flight 4819 and are pleased to see initial reports that no lives have been lost."



Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., said she was "closely monitoring the situation in Toronto and keeping all those on board in my thoughts."

"I am praying for those involved and will continue to monitor this situation as details emerge," Rep. Pete Stauber, R- Minn., said. "I am incredibly grateful for the quick response of the first responders on the ground!"

The Trump administration has promised a thorough review and update of air traffic control systems nationwide after a midair collision between an Army helicopter and an American Airlines flight about to land at Washington's Ronald Reagan National Airport on Jan. 29 killed all 67 people aboard the two aircraft. It was the United States' deadliest aviation disaster since 2001.



Other recent aviation disasters in North America include a small commuter plane on its way to Nome, Alaska, that crashed on Feb. 6, killing the pilot and nine passengers. Additionally, a medical transport jet with a child patient, her mother and four others aboard crashed into a Philadelphia neighborhood on Jan. 31, exploding in a fireball that engulfed several homes.



Fox News Digital's Sarah Rumpf-Whitten and the Associated Press contributed to this report.