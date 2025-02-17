Toronto plane crash timeline: Delta flight from Minneapolis flips upside while attempting to land

A Delta Air Lines flight from Minneapolis crashed and overturned while landing at Toronto Pearson Airport on Monday afternoon, with photos showing the plane with its belly up.

Delta Flight 4819 crashed while landing around 2:45 p.m. local time, Federal Aviation Administration officials said in a statement, as powerful gusts of wind and drifting snow were reported in the area.

The flight was operated by Endeavor Airlines, a Delta Air Lines regional airliner.

All 80 people onboard were evacuated, the Federal Aviation Administration said, with 19 people treated for injuries – and three of them transported to local hospitals – following the crash.

PLANE CRASHES SPARK RENEWED FEAR OF FLYING: 10 CAUSES OF AVIATION DISASTERS

Feb. 17

10:30a CST

Delta Flight 4819 departed from Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) for Toronto Pearson Airport at 10:30 a.m. local time.

The aircraft was a Top Canadair Regional Jet CRJ-900, carrying 76 passengers with 4 crew members.

2:45p EST

The FAA said the crash occurred during landing. Photos and video from the scene showed passengers fleeing the overturned aircraft.

The winds reported by Air Traffic Control (ATC) to the pilot were winds at around 20-30 mph, with gusts near 40 mph.

DELTA JET CRASHES AT CANADA'S TORONTO PEARSON AIRPORT; CREWS RESPONDING TO PLANE FLIPPED UPSIDE DOWN

All 80 passengers were evacuated, the FAA said.

Two patients were taken by air ambulance to two different trauma centers – Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center and St. Michael’s Hospital – in Toronto, according to a spokesperson for the paramedic service that was on scene.

DELTA PLANE ‘TRULY A MIRACLE’ NOT TO HAVE CAUGHT ON FIRE, FORMER PILOT SAYS

A child, about four years old, was transported to The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto.

"Those three were critical, non-life-threatening injuries," Peel Regional Paramedic Services Superintendent Lawrence Saindon told Fox News Digital. "The remaining ones are all walking wounded, with cuts and scrapes, nothing serious at all."

4:33p EST

Delta Air Lines released a statement regarding the incident.

"Several customers with injuries were transported to area hospitals. Our primary focus is taking care of those impacted," they said.

"Delta is working to connect with customers traveling from, to or through YYZ who should also monitor the status of their flight via the Fly Delta app," Delta’s statement continued, using the airport’s IATA code to refer to the Toronto airline.

"Several customers with injuries were transported to area hospitals. Our primary focus is taking care of those impacted," it said.

5:00p EST

Toronto Pearson Airport resumed accepting air traffic, the airport said in a statement on X.

"Departures and arrivals have resumed at Toronto Pearson as of 5 p.m.," it said.