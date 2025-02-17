Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Airlines

Toronto plane crash timeline: Delta flight from Minneapolis flips upside while attempting to land

Toronto-bound Delta Air Lines flight from Minneapolis flipped upside down

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Witness video shows first responders tending to an upside-down Delta plane after crashing Video

Witness video shows first responders tending to an upside-down Delta plane after crashing

Witness video shows first responders tending to an upside-down Delta plane after it crashed at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (Credit: @yyzjetz/Instagram)

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

A Delta Air Lines flight from Minneapolis crashed and overturned while landing at Toronto Pearson Airport on Monday afternoon, with photos showing the plane with its belly up. 

Delta Flight 4819 crashed while landing around 2:45 p.m. local time, Federal Aviation Administration officials said in a statement, as powerful gusts of wind and drifting snow were reported in the area.

The flight was operated by Endeavor Airlines, a Delta Air Lines regional airliner.

All 80 people onboard were evacuated, the Federal Aviation Administration said, with 19 people treated for injuries – and three of them transported to local hospitals – following the crash.

PLANE CRASHES SPARK RENEWED FEAR OF FLYING: 10 CAUSES OF AVIATION DISASTERS

Toronto crash scene

At least eight people were injured in the crash at Toronto Pearson Airport. (X)

Feb. 17

10:30a CST

Delta Flight 4819 departed from Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) for Toronto Pearson Airport at 10:30 a.m. local time.

The aircraft was a Top Canadair Regional Jet CRJ-900, carrying 76 passengers with 4 crew members.

2:45p EST

The FAA said the crash occurred during landing. Photos and video from the scene showed passengers fleeing the overturned aircraft.

The winds reported by Air Traffic Control (ATC) to the pilot were winds at around 20-30 mph, with gusts near 40 mph.

DELTA JET CRASHES AT CANADA'S TORONTO PEARSON AIRPORT; CREWS RESPONDING TO PLANE FLIPPED UPSIDE DOWN

Toronto crash site

A Delta Air Lines plane heading from Minneapolis to Toronto crashed at Toronto's Pearson Airport, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (Teresa Barbieri/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto crash scene

First responders work at the Delta Air Lines plane crash site at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada February 17, 2025. (Arlyn McAdorey/Reuters)

All 80 passengers were evacuated, the FAA said.

Two patients were taken by air ambulance to two different trauma centers – Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center and St. Michael’s Hospital – in Toronto, according to a spokesperson for the paramedic service that was on scene.

DELTA PLANE ‘TRULY A MIRACLE’ NOT TO HAVE CAUGHT ON FIRE, FORMER PILOT SAYS

A child, about four years old, was transported to The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto.

"Those three were critical, non-life-threatening injuries," Peel Regional Paramedic Services Superintendent Lawrence Saindon told Fox News Digital. "The remaining ones are all walking wounded, with cuts and scrapes, nothing serious at all."

4:33p EST

Delta Air Lines released a statement regarding the incident.

"Several customers with injuries were transported to area hospitals. Our primary focus is taking care of those impacted," they said.

"Delta is working to connect with customers traveling from, to or through YYZ who should also monitor the status of their flight via the Fly Delta app," Delta’s statement continued, using the airport’s IATA code to refer to the Toronto airline.

"Several customers with injuries were transported to area hospitals. Our primary focus is taking care of those impacted," it said.

5:00p EST

Toronto Pearson Airport resumed accepting air traffic, the airport said in a statement on X.

"Departures and arrivals have resumed at Toronto Pearson as of 5 p.m.," it said.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital.

Sarah joined FOX in 2021, where she has assisted on coverage of breaking and major news events across the US and around the world, including the fallout following the "Defund the police" movement, the assassination attempts on President Donald Trump's life and illegal immigration.

She has experience reporting on topics including crime, politics, business, lifestyle, world news and more. You can follow her on Twitter and LinkedIn.