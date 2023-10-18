Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas

2 Kansas prison employees fired, 6 reprimanded after injured female inmate mocked

Topeka Correctional Facility staff reportedly called inmate 'fat,' 'lazy'

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two employees at a Kansas prison were fired, and six others were disciplined, after accusations that they mocked and failed to help an injured female inmate.

Other inmates at the Topeka Correctional Facility said the injured inmate spent two hours crawling back to her cell after hurting herself in September, KCUR-FM reported. Inmates told KCUR that prison staff called the injured woman "fat" and "lazy," and didn't provide assistance because they thought she was faking.

KANSAS MAN FOUND DEAD IN HOME MOMENTS AFTER POLICE OPEN FIRE

Hours later, the inmate was hospitalized with an injured foot, and didn't return to the prison for several weeks, the Kansas news service reported.

Kansas Fox News graphic

Eight employees at a Kansas prison have been penalized for allegedly mocking and failing to assist an injured inmate. (Fox News)

Kansas Department of Corrections spokesperson David Thompson said in a statement that officials take allegations of mistreatment seriously.

MISSISSIPPI'S LARGEST COUNTY CLOSES JAIL SECTION PLAGUED BY FIGHTS, ESCAPES

"We are confident that these actions represent a temporary lapse in judgment for the handful of staff that were involved and do not reflect a systemic issue at TCF or the larger correctional system," Thompson said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prison staff will get training so that "employees feel empowered to challenge and report any order — including from a superior officer — that they feel is illegal, immoral, or unethical," Thompson said.