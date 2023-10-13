Expand / Collapse search
Kansas

Kansas man found dead in home moments after police open fire

The KS man, who was shot as he ran by the police, was found dead inside a neighbor’s home

Associated Press
Published
A man was found shot to death inside a suburban Kansas City home after a police officer fired upon him.

The shooting happened late Tuesday in Olathe, Kansas. Police on Thursday identified the man killed as 33-year-old Dane Laing, of Olathe. Police have not yet said if the officer who fired at Laing struck hiam, the Kansas City Star reported. Sgt. John Moncayo, an Olathe police spokesperson, said further information about Laing’s death was not available.

Officers were dispatched to a report of an assault Tuesday afternoon. Police said that as officers were speaking to the person who reported the assault, Laing ran by with a handgun. Police said one of the officers shot Laing as he tried to get inside the neighbor's home.

Kansas Fox News graphic

Kansas man Dane Laing was found dead in a home moments after an officer opened fire at him. It is unclear whether the bullet struck Laing. (Fox News)

Police later determined Laing was dead inside the home.

The Johnson County Critical Incident Investigation Team, which reviews instances of the use of deadly force, is investigating.