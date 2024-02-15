Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina

13-year-old in North Carolina accused of leading deputies on 100 mph chase in stolen car, crashes

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
A 13-year-old boy in North Carolina stole a car and led deputies on a high-speed chase that ended with a crash into a utility pole on Wednesday, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a call about a Black male in a ski mask suspected of stealing a vehicle in Elizabethtown, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said.

One deputy spotted the stolen vehicle right outside the city and attempted to pull the driver over.

The driver, however, sped away, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph at times, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bladen County Sheriff car

Deputies chased a stolen vehicle that was allegedly stolen by a 13-year-old boy. (Bladen County Sheriffs Office)

The suspect drove to I-95 in Cumberland County and sped through Johnston and Wake Counties before exiting onto I-40. Multiple law enforcement agencies were then asked to help in the pursuit.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol took over the chase and followed the suspect after he exited onto Rock Quarry Road and struck a utility pole, officials said.

Bladen County Sheriff cars

The 13-year-old driver hit speeds exceeding 100 mph through multiple counties before crashing into a utility pole, authorities said. (Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

Troopers took the suspect into custody without incident and determined he was a 13-year-old boy.

The juvenile denied suffering injuries in the crash but was taken to a hospital for evaluation out of precaution and due to his age, the sheriff’s office said. No update on his condition was immediately provided.

Once released, the boy will be charged by the Department of Juvenile Justice and placed in secure custody at one of its juvenile facilities.