Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A South Carolina couple described as "Bonnie and Clyde wannabes" was arrested after leading police on a chase in a spray-painted car with a dog, a cat and four chickens inside, authorities said Tuesday.

Deputies first spotted Joshua Harvey driving a black Honda sedan with expired tags near South Frontage Road and Cook Road in Gray Court around 9 a.m. on Monday, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said.

Harvey was allegedly driving erratically and appeared to have trouble staying in his lane.

When deputies attempted to pull Harvey over, he refused and led officers on a pursuit across the Greenville County line, where deputies decided to call off the chase, the sheriff’s office said.

POLICE CHASE ENDS IN CRASH, SUSPECTED DRUNK DRIVER HITS CARS ,2 PEDESTRIANS

Deputies would encounter the car recklessly driving around 2:45 p.m. after canvassing the area around Harvey’s residence. The vehicle, however, was spray-painted white to trick authorities, the sheriff's office said.

The driver again refused to pull over when deputies attempted a second traffic stop and led officers on a chase. Officials said the chase ended again for safety reasons due to school traffic at that time of day.

Deputies picked up the chase again on Highway 14 going toward I-385, where officers observed the driver passing cars unlawfully and recklessly.

The spray-painted sedan was eventually disabled on the interstate and the driver was identified as Rosie Smith, whom the sheriff’s office described as Harvey’s "paramour."

CAR THIEVES' HEROIN-FUELED JOY RIDE COMES TO SCREECHING HALT WITH THE HELP OF 2 ARMED HOMEOWNERS: SHERIFF

"These Bonnie and Clyde wannabes have tried to make fleeing from law enforcement a habit, but eventually your luck runs out," Sheriff Don Reynolds said in a written statement. "I want to thank the deputies involved for their work to put these two behind bars and I am thankful for a safe conclusion."

While deputies took Harvey and Smith into custody, the officers found one dog, one cat, and four chickens inside the vehicle. The animals were handed over to Animal Control officers.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harvey was charged with failure to stop. Smith was charged with failure to stop, DUI, two counts of ill treatment of animals, driving under a suspension and other charges.