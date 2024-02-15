No one charged yet in Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting

No charges have yet been filed regarding the mass shooting in Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday — though police have detained multiple suspects.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves held a press conference on Thursday to update the press on the ongoing investigation, announcing that prosecutors were still working on bringing charges.

"We have not charged them yet. This is still under investigation. We do have 24 hours until we we have to either file charges or release them," said Graves.

She continued, "And again, we are working closely with the Jackson County prosecutor's office to present the most successful case for prosecution to their actions with linking them to the actual shooting."

Gunshots rang out during the Chiefs' victory parade at about 2 p.m. local time near the Union Station parking garage in Kansas City, killing one woman and injuring 22 others. The woman has been identified as Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two and local radio DJ.

Eleven children were also wounded during the shooting, but were expected to recover as of Wednesday night. Nine of them were shot, while two sustained other injuries.

Police are currently holding an unknown number of suspects in custody, two of which are juveniles.

Authorities said "the relationship between the subjects involved is still under investigation" but that there is no evidence of links to terrorism.

"First and foremost, I want to stress that preliminary investigative findings have shown there was no nexus to terrorism or homegrown violent extremism," Graves said. "This appeared to be a dispute between several people that ended in gunfire."

Authorities also noted that despite initial reports speculating that the gunfire was erupting in multiple locations, this is no longer the belief of investigators and the violence was "mostly on the West side of Union station."

Police report a total of 23 known victims in the shooting, with one fatal — Elizabeth Gavin, aged 43.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report.