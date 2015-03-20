'12 Years a Slave' star Lupita Nyong'o adds her social media clout vs. Va. slave-trade park

"Twelve Years a Slave" actress Lupita Nyong'o (loo-PEE'-tuh nee-YONG'-goh) is lending her star power to the opposition to a minor league baseball stadium in what was once the center of Richmond's thriving slave-trading center.

Nyong'o has been posting anti-stadium opinions on social media to her millions of followers. She also has personally appealed to Mayor Dwight C. Jones to withdraw support for the stadium that is the centerpiece of an economic development project.

Jones responded by inviting the actress to visit the former capital of the Confederacy to see plans to preserve Shockoe Bottom's slave-trading past.

By some estimates, more 300,000 men, women and children were jailed, bought and sold in the Bottom and shipped throughout the Southern states in the decades leading to the Civil War.