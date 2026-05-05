Oklahoma park shooting that injured nearly two dozen started over argument at unsanctioned party, police say

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Chaos erupted at an Oklahoma park over the weekend when gunfire left nearly two dozen people injured — and police say new details are shedding light on what sparked the violence.

Authorities say the shots rang out after a group of people began arguing at an unsanctioned party planned on social media near a campground at Arcadia Lake, located just north of Oklahoma City, Sunday night, according to The Associated Press.

The shooting left at least three of those injured critically hurt. Police are still searching for suspects and no arrests have been made.

Witness Jeremiah Smith, 18, reportedly estimated that more than 250 people were in attendance at the party, and that the shots rang out after a group of girls started arguing over boyfriends.

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"It just started a whole bunch of chaos," Smith said.

"Everybody got scared, dudes was panicking, women was panicking, people seeing their friends fight," he added.

Smith reportedly heard shots coming from different directions for several minutes as he ran toward the lake, adding that two of his friends were hit by gunfire.

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At least 18 people were transported to local hospitals with injuries, with one healthcare system reporting victims ranging in age from 16 to 30.

Edmond police revealed Monday that the event was an unsanctioned party that had been promoted on social media — marking the latest viral gathering to wreak havoc on communities across the country.

While authorities did not provide specific details regarding the planned event, a flyer was reportedly circulating online promising food, drinks and "good vibes, good people" at the park’s pavilion until midnight.

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According to Edmond Mayor Mark Nash, the shooting occurred at a park that could be reserved for large groups.

"To our knowledge, there was no reservation through the parks department," Nash said, adding, "We’re already taking steps to review and strengthen park operations, permitting processes and security measures."

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The shooting came just hours after a shooting at a party in the Texas Panhandle left two teens dead and 10 injured after local authorities said two individuals opened fire at an apartment complex Saturday.

The Edmond Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.