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Police and Law Enforcement

Oklahoma park shooting that injured nearly two dozen started over argument at unsanctioned party, police say

At least three people critically hurt after shots rang out from multiple directions at Arcadia Lake gathering

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
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Chaos erupted at an Oklahoma park over the weekend when gunfire left nearly two dozen people injured — and police say new details are shedding light on what sparked the violence.

Authorities say the shots rang out after a group of people began arguing at an unsanctioned party planned on social media near a campground at Arcadia Lake, located just north of Oklahoma City, Sunday night, according to The Associated Press. 

The shooting left at least three of those injured critically hurt. Police are still searching for suspects and no arrests have been made. 

Witness Jeremiah Smith, 18, reportedly estimated that more than 250 people were in attendance at the party, and that the shots rang out after a group of girls started arguing over boyfriends.

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Edmond fire crews entering Scissortail Campground at Arcadia Lake

Edmond fire crews enter Scissortail Campground at Arcadia Lake in Edmond, Okla., on Monday, May 4, 2026, following a party shooting on Sunday evening. (Alonzo Adams/AP)

"It just started a whole bunch of chaos," Smith said. 

"Everybody got scared, dudes was panicking, women was panicking, people seeing their friends fight," he added. 

Smith reportedly heard shots coming from different directions for several minutes as he ran toward the lake, adding that two of his friends were hit by gunfire.

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A pavilion at Scissortail Campground in Edmond, Okla.

A pavilion at Scissortail Campground in Edmond, Okla., is shown on May 4, 2026, a day after a shooting at a party on Sunday evening. (Alonzo Adams/AP)

At least 18 people were transported to local hospitals with injuries, with one healthcare system reporting victims ranging in age from 16 to 30.

Edmond police revealed Monday that the event was an unsanctioned party that had been promoted on social media — marking the latest viral gathering to wreak havoc on communities across the country. 

While authorities did not provide specific details regarding the planned event, a flyer was reportedly circulating online promising food, drinks and "good vibes, good people" at the park’s pavilion until midnight.

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Police talking to two men at the entrance of Scissortail Campground at Arcadia Lake in Edmond, Okla.

Police talk to two men at the entrance of Scissortail Campground at Arcadia Lake in Edmond, Okla., on Monday, May 4, 2026, after a party shooting on Sunday evening. (Alonzo Adams/AP)

According to Edmond Mayor Mark Nash, the shooting occurred at a park that could be reserved for large groups. 

"To our knowledge, there was no reservation through the parks department," Nash said, adding, "We’re already taking steps to review and strengthen park operations, permitting processes and security measures."

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A pavilion at Scissortail Campground in Edmond, Okla.

A pavilion at Scissortail Campground in Edmond, Okla., is shown on May 4, 2026, a day after a shooting at a party on Sunday evening. (Alonzo Adams/AP)

The shooting came just hours after a shooting at a party in the Texas Panhandle left two teens dead and 10 injured after local authorities said two individuals opened fire at an apartment complex Saturday. 

The Edmond Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
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