Trump opens Strait of Hormuz with ‘Project Freedom’ and more top headlines

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Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Trump opens Strait of Hormuz with ‘Project Freedom’

2. Trail cam captures Special Forces-trained fugitive as feds join rural search

3. Judge apologizes to suspect accused of attempting to assassinate Trump

MAJOR HEADLINES

POLICY SHOCK — Major tourist city bans meat, fossil fuel ads in sweeping climate push. Continue reading …

FLOATING NIGHTMARE — Cruise ship remains off Cape Verde after deaths as passenger reveals growing panic. Continue reading …

‘LIKE A MIRACLE’ — Priest gave last rites before Rudy Giuliani rallied and doctors removed ventilator. Continue reading …

UNBEARABLE GRIEF — Father of teen allegedly killed by stepbrother on cruise won't attend murder trial. Continue reading …

COSMIC CLOSE CALL — NASA redirects spacecraft to intercept massive rock hurtling toward Earth's orbit. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

REVENGE PRIMARY — Trump’s political muscle challenged in Republican Party clash. Continue reading …

‘WILL KEEP FIGHTING’ — Civil rights groups race to block Texas immigration law set to soon kick in. Continue reading …

SPLIT COALITION — Trump's new surgeon general pick sparks backlash, splits MAHA movement. Continue reading …

DO AS I SAY — Sen Warren pushed ‘free and easy’ IRS filing system, but docs reveal what she used instead. Continue reading …

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MEDIA

PAYDAY PUSH — Advocate argues $25 federal minimum wage law tied to AOC-Sanders backed progressive would solve affordability. Continue reading …

PACKED PEWS — Gen Z flocking to Catholic churches in NYC for youth groups, social events amid conversion boom. Continue reading …

TOXIC PUNCHLINES — Daniel Baldwin challenges late-night host on anti-Trump rhetoric after shooting. Continue reading …

YOU PLAYED YOURSELVES — Maher argues woke litmus tests pushed Rogan and Musk into conservative arms. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT — Morning Glory: Dems' Bernie-backed oyster farmer hands Susan Collins a massive 2026 advantage. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK — California voters fed up with Democrats may turn to Steve Hilton for change. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

DREAMS DERAILED — Latest trans athlete scandal alleged victims come forward to reveal harrowing details. Continue reading …

CROWN AND OUT — Prince Harry ‘looks very sad’ after leaving royal duty, expert draws striking parallel to abdicated king. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on remarkable road trips and cool coin collections. Take the quiz here …

HYPE MACHINE — LeBron James hypes up Caitlin Clark as she gears up for third Fever season. Continue reading …

WHAT REALLY HAPPENED? — 'The Five' takes a closer look at Spirit Airlines' collapse. See video ...

WATCH

MARK MEADOWS — Democrats are campaigning on defund the police, part 2. See video …

JASON RILEY — US-Iran War will not be over until military operations resume. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in for a look at Meta’s showdown with New Mexico and what it could mean for the future of social media access and safety rules. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













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