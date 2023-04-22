12-year-old girl, multiple others injured in shootings believed to be connected in Washington DC

Two shootings in Washington, D.C., Friday night left multiple people wounded, including a 12-year-old girl, according to police.

Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Andre Wright said at a press conference that reports of the first shooting in the 500 block of Lebaum Street SE came in at around 10 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, multiple men were discovered with gunshot wounds. The victims' wounds are not life-threatening, Wright said. Most of the victims transported themselves from the scene.

Wright said seven people were shot at the first scene.

While police were at the scene of that shooting, MPD received reports of a second shooting nearby in the 2900 block of 2nd Street SE.

Upon arriving on the scene of the second shooting, officers discovered a 12-year-old girl who suffered a gunshot wound to her lower extremities. Wright said she is in stable condition.

Police found shell casings at both scenes.

Wright said police are looking for a black sedan after speaking to witnesses who say the vehicle's driver drove through the 500 block of Lebaum Street SE and "indiscriminately fired" on people in the area.

The two shootings are being investigated as "likely" being connected, according to Wright, who also said it is possible the events are unrelated.

This is a developing story.