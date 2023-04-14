Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC
Published

Capitol Police seize 'assault' rifle from Maryland man's truck at off-site screening facility

US Capitol Police do not believe rifle owner was targeting the Congress or Capitol

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
A Maryland man is facing charges after the U.S. Capitol Police on Friday confiscated a rifle found in the backseat of a truck at an off-site facility.

Michael J. Donohue, 57, had the gun partially wrapped in a blanket on the backseat of a Ford pick-up truck, when Capitol Police officers spotted it around 5 a.m. Friday.

"Although our investigators are still looking into this case, at this time, there is no evidence that shows this person was targeting the Congress or the Capitol Complex," Capitol Police said in a statement.

The truck was flagged and searched at an off-site facility where law enforcement inspects vehicles before they are brought onto Capitol grounds.

The gun found in the Ford vehicle had an extended magazine and scope.

"This serves as yet another reminder that all weapons are prohibited from Capitol Grounds," Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said. 

He added, "I thank our entire team at the off-site screening facility from stopping this gun before it came anywhere near the U.S. Capitol Complex."

Donohue faces charges of possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of unregistered ammunition, and unlawful activity, the department said.

The USCP warned in their statement that roughly 40 guns were discovered and seized near the Capitol last year — mostly from individuals traveling through the area.

"Even if you have a gun that is legally registered in another state, it is still illegal to bring it on Capitol Grounds, which includes screening facilities like the one from this morning," the USCP wrote.

