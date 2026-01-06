Marijuana consumption set to expand into yoga studios, theaters, other venues in blue state

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On-site marijuana consumption has received the green light in the Bay State, allowing hospitality businesses to offer cannabis to consumers.

The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (MCCC) unanimously approved the decision in a 4-0 vote on Dec. 11. Under the new rule, non-cannabis businesses such as yoga studios and movie theaters can obtain a cannabis license to host consumption areas.

"The first new cannabis business models to be introduced to Massachusetts’ regulated industry in five years will allow adults ages 21 and older to buy and consume cannabis on-site at licensed Marijuana Establishments (MEs), sanctioned events and non-cannabis businesses that partner with licensees," the MCCC press release notes.

Chair Shannon O’Brien said Massachusetts residents have been "eagerly" waiting to socially consume marijuana, according to the release.

"We look forward to the economic opportunities these new license types will offer to small businesses and entrepreneurs who have been disproportionately harmed by the war on drugs," said O’Brien.

The regulations take effect immediately. Social consumption licenses, however, are not yet available.

The commission will be working on an implementation plan to create new consumption establishment applications along with guidance and vendor training, the release noted.

MCCC recently praised President Donald Trump for his executive order in December reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug.

Marijuana previously was labeled a Schedule 1 drug under the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) regulations — the same category the agency uses for drugs including heroin, ecstasy and LSD.

Under the new Schedule III classification, marijuana is now in a category alongside drugs like Tylenol with codeine and anabolic steroids, which the agency claims arethe ones with a "moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence."

"President Trump’s Executive Order expediting rescheduling of cannabis marks a significant step forward for public health and patient care in the United States," said Commissioner Kimberly Roy in a press release at the time.

"By aligning federal policy more closely with science, this action will help remove long-standing barriers to medical research and open the door to safer, more effective treatments for people living with chronic and debilitating conditions," Roy added.

In a recent study, researchers at UC San Francisco determined that eating edible cannabis, such as gummies, has the same impact on cardiovascular risk as smoking marijuana.

The risk stems from reduced blood vessel function, with the study finding that cannabis users were found to have "decreased vascular function," comparable to those who smoke tobacco.

Their blood vessel function was roughly half compared to those who did not use cannabis, with the side effect linked to a higher risk of heart attack, high blood pressure and other cardiovascular conditions, the researchers noted.

"Chronic cannabis smoking and THC ingestion were associated with endothelial dysfunction [impaired functioning of the endothelial cells lining the inside of blood vessels] similar to that observed in tobacco smokers, although apparently occurring via distinct mechanisms," the researchers wrote.

"This study enhances the understanding of the potential risks to vascular health linked to cannabis use and provides more evidence that cannabis use is not benign."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Massachusetts Department of Health for comment.

Fox News Digital’s Melissa Rudy and Diana Stancey contributed reporting.