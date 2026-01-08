US officials sound alarm on 'golden' visas, citing security risks, relaxed requirements

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Golden" visas have been popular among America’s wealthiest over the past year or so.

While Americans are increasingly seeking second citizenship residencies as an "insurance" against global uncertainty, U.S. officials are taking actions against countries with such programs amid security risks.

U.S. officials say citizenship-by-investment programs can allow individuals from restricted countries to obtain new passports and bypass U.S. travel, financial or banking restrictions.

In a proclamation posted on Dec. 16, President Donald Trump reinstated an executive order, as well as a proclamation related to restricting and limiting the entry of foreign nationals to protect U.S. security.

A slew of travel bans were named, specifically noting that Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda have citizenship by investment (CPI) programs with relaxed residency and screening requirements.

"A foreign national from a country that is subject to travel restrictions could purchase CBI from a second country that is not subject to travel restrictions, obtain a passport in the citizenship of that second country, and subsequently apply for a United States visa for travel to the United States, thus evading the travel restrictions on his or her first country," the proclamation says.

"United States law enforcement and the Department of State have found that, historically, CBI programs have been susceptible to several risks," it added. "These risks include allowing an individual to conceal his or her identity and assets to circumvent travel restrictions or financial or banking restrictions."

Those seeking "golden passports" only need to have five days of their physical presence within the first five years after citizenship is granted.

The Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) is an Antigua and Barbuda government body established to administer all applications.

"Golden passport" holders are granted visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to more than 140 countries — including the Schengen Area — to allow applicants to retain their original nationality by gaining dual citizenship, according to CIU.

Antigua and Barbuda also offers tax advantages, with no personal income tax, capital gains tax or inheritance tax — and citizenship is granted for life.

The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) found that 7,700 individuals, including war crime figures related to Russian and Iran, obtained Dominican citizenship, according to OCCRP’s 2023 investigation.

Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit reiterated in a statement posted on Facebook that his country enacted comprehensive CBI legislative reforms back in October related to background checks and financial transparency.

"Dominica values its strong and long-standing relationship with the United States, including close cooperation in maritime security and regional stability," Skerrit wrote.

"The government reiterates that a threat to the United States is also a threat to Dominica and the wider Caribbean, and remains fully committed to cooperation, transparency and shared security objectives."

Mo Bennis, an associate vice president at Arton Capital, a global financial advisory and consultancy firm, told Fox News Digital he is surprised to see Antiqua listed.

"The country has continuously increased its due diligence and applicant vetting to a very rigorous level, using the same types of international security firms applied across the industry," he said.

"Today, responsibility also sits with every stakeholder, including service providers, who conduct their own thorough due diligence before onboarding clients," Bennis added.

"This appears to be more a reflection of evolving border control policies than a failure of Antigua’s standards, particularly as similar golden visa and residency programs exist in both the U.S. and Europe," he added.