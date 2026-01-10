Luxury cruise line goes 'adults only' to create more 'tranquil environment' for guests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A major cruise line is officially going adults-only, joining a growing group of brands betting that travelers are seeking tranquility over kid-friendly activities.

Oceania Cruises, a Miami-based company that operates eight luxury ships sailing across Europe, Alaska, the Caribbean, South America, Asia, Africa and Australia, announced this month it will begin welcoming only guests age 18 and older for new reservations.

"Our guests have consistently shared that the tranquil environment aboard our ships is one of the primary reasons they return time and time again," Jason Montague, chief luxury officer of Oceania Cruises, said in a statement. "By transitioning to an adults-only experience, we are enhancing the very essence of the Oceania Cruises journey — one defined by sophistication, serenity and discovery."

The company said that the policy shift reflects its commitment to providing a "relaxed atmosphere of genuine hospitality and meaningful connection."

All bookings made before Jan. 7, 2026, that include guests under 18 will still be honored, the company added.

Many guests already thought Oceania was only for adults because there were so few kids aboard many of its ships, Chief Commercial Officer Nathan Hickman told USA Today.

The average Oceania passenger is in his or her mid-60s — and Hickman joked that the extent of their kids' programming had been a "ping-pong table on the pool deck."

"We're not trying to be all things to all people," Hickman told the outlet. "We're going to be very narrowly defined, and we're not even changing who our target guest is. It's the same person."

The change will help the cruise line "manage expectations," he added.

The new policy also further differentiates Oceania from its luxury sister line, Regent Seven Seas Cruises — which still welcomes travelers under 18, the website Cruise Critic noted.

Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, along with Norwegian Cruise Line, all operate under the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings umbrella.

"Adults-only cruising is appealing to a wide range of travelers — and that goes for travelers who don’t have kids, as well as those who do," Colleen McDaniel, editor-in-chief of Cruise Critic, told Parade.

"Adults-only cruise lines are consistently some of the highest-rated among reviewers on Cruise Critic, and the adults-only experience is often the most-praised part of the cruise for those travelers."

"Sailing with families is a wonderful part of cruising, but our cruisers tell us [that] sometimes, they’re just looking for a break," McDaniel added.

Only a handful of cruise lines are completely adults-only, including Virgin Voyages and Viking Cruises. The concept is expanding both through new adult-exclusive policies such as Oceania’s, as well as designated adult-focused sailings on mainstream lines.

Carnival Cruise Line recently announced it will add more adults-only sailings in 2026 through its SEA (Sailings Exclusively for Adults) program, which features invite-only cruises reserved for guests 21 and older with expanded casino access and themed parties, according to multiple reports.

Some cruise lines also restrict certain areas of their ships to adults.

That includes Carnival’s Serenity Deck, which is open to guests 21 and older; Royal Caribbean’s Solarium, an adults-only oasis with pools, hot tubs and loungers for passengers typically 16 and up; and Norwegian Cruise Line, which offers designated adult-only areas on its ships.

Even Disney Cruise Line caters to adults, offering designated adults-only pools, upscale lounges and fine-dining restaurants separate from kid's spaces.