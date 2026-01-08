Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Discovery

Sarah Huckabee Sanders' kids scream with excitement after finding 2,000-year-old coins in West Bank cave

Arkansas governor's children were on guided archaeological tour with grandfather Mike Huckabee near biblical Shiloh

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
close
Metal detectorist group strikes gold with ancient European treasures, including pots filled with coins Video

Metal detectorist group strikes gold with ancient European treasures, including pots filled with coins

Treasure hunters in Poland from a group called Denar Kalisz found clay pots containing 631 medieval artifacts, silver coins and an 1,800-year-old Roman gold necklace worth invaluable sums.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The children of Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders are now archaeologists in training.

Sanders, her husband and her children made a recent discovery during an archaeological tour of a previously unknown cave in the West Bank, Israeli news agency TPS-IL reported Tuesday.

The finds were first announced by the Yesha Council, an umbrella organization for Jewish communities in the West Bank.

3,000-YEAR-OLD EGYPTIAN FORTRESS UNCOVERED ALONG ROUTE TIED TO BIBLICAL EXODUS

The cave sits near the community of Na’ela in the Binyamin region. The family was taking a guided tour of the area, which included visiting Shiloh, the ancient biblical capital.

U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee was accompanying his family during the trip when the coins were unearthed. The children were accompanied by professional archaeologists and had metal detectors on hand.

Sanders family smiling next to close-up of coins

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her family participated in an archaeological tour in the West Bank that led to an exciting discovery. (Yesha Council/TPS-IL)

The five coins — which may date to the Bar Kokhba Revolt period, between 132 and 135 A.D. — sent the children screaming.

"Grandpa, look what we found!" the grandchildren said, per TPS-IL.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The family also found fragments of a second-century jar in another cave.

In a statement, Ambassador Huckabee said he has "a special place in my heart for ancient Shiloh."

"Watching my kids uncover and hold coins buried for more than 2,000 years was unforgettable."

"It’s amazing to come to a place that proves that miracles can happen, 3,000 years ago and even today," he said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Gov. Sanders said her family's experience was one she will not forget.

"Watching my kids uncover and hold coins buried for more than 2,000 years was unforgettable," the governor said. 

Children in a cave

The children used metal detectors during the guided exploration. (Yesha Council/TPS-IL)

Sanders added that the experience was "another reminder that the Holy Land isn't just a place we see on the news — it's foundational to the Christian and Jewish faiths alike."

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Fox News Digital reached out to the State Department for additional comment.

This isn't the first time that children have made significant historical discoveries while exploring Israel.

Sanders family listening to presentation in West Bank

Gov. Sanders described the experience as a reminder of the Holy Land’s importance to both Christian and Jewish faiths. (Yesha Council/TPS-IL)

Last December, a 12-year-old girl was hiking with her family when she discovered an ancient Egyptian amulet in Hod Hasharon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At Tel Azeka, a little girl found a 3,800-year-old amulet tied to the Canaanite people.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue