Sarah Huckabee Sanders' kids scream with excitement after finding 2,000-year-old coins in West Bank cave

The children of Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders are now archaeologists in training.

Sanders, her husband and her children made a recent discovery during an archaeological tour of a previously unknown cave in the West Bank, Israeli news agency TPS-IL reported Tuesday.

The finds were first announced by the Yesha Council, an umbrella organization for Jewish communities in the West Bank.

The cave sits near the community of Na’ela in the Binyamin region. The family was taking a guided tour of the area, which included visiting Shiloh, the ancient biblical capital.

U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee was accompanying his family during the trip when the coins were unearthed. The children were accompanied by professional archaeologists and had metal detectors on hand.

The five coins — which may date to the Bar Kokhba Revolt period, between 132 and 135 A.D. — sent the children screaming.

"Grandpa, look what we found!" the grandchildren said, per TPS-IL.

The family also found fragments of a second-century jar in another cave.

In a statement, Ambassador Huckabee said he has "a special place in my heart for ancient Shiloh."

"It’s amazing to come to a place that proves that miracles can happen, 3,000 years ago and even today," he said.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Gov. Sanders said her family's experience was one she will not forget.

"Watching my kids uncover and hold coins buried for more than 2,000 years was unforgettable," the governor said.

Sanders added that the experience was "another reminder that the Holy Land isn't just a place we see on the news — it's foundational to the Christian and Jewish faiths alike."

Fox News Digital reached out to the State Department for additional comment.

This isn't the first time that children have made significant historical discoveries while exploring Israel.

Last December, a 12-year-old girl was hiking with her family when she discovered an ancient Egyptian amulet in Hod Hasharon.

At Tel Azeka, a little girl found a 3,800-year-old amulet tied to the Canaanite people.