Kelly Ripa thought 'naked flying' meant something else before she learned the truth

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Television host Kelly Ripa recently discovered she had misunderstood an internet travel trend.

During a recent episode of "Live with Kelly and Mark," Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, chatted about the viral phrase "naked flying" — a term that's recently gained traction on social media.

Ripa initially believed it referred to a far more personal aspect of airplane attire.

VIRAL VIDEO DIVIDES PASSENGERS ABOUT HANDLING TSA SECURITY BINS OR NOT AFTER SCREENING

"I don't wear a bra on an airplane," she said on the show. "I just refuse. I feel like life is hard. What's the point?"

After realizing that "naked flying" referred instead to traveling without luggage — not clothing — Ripa said this may be the year she tries the trend herself.

She said the practice involves boarding a flight with no bags and relying only on items that fit in pockets, such as a phone and wallet.

Consuelos raised questions about how travelers manage once they arrive at their destination without any bags.

STASH A SIMPLE ITEM IN YOUR CARRY-ON TO AVOID TRAVEL DELAYS AND STRESS, EXPERTS ADVISE

Fox News Digital previously reported on the eyebrow-raising trend — citing social media posts that described how travelers handle clothing and other necessities on the other end of their trips.

Some say they rely on washing clothes in hotel sinks or showers during their trip.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Others say they shop or thrift-shop for clothing at their destination — then buy a suitcase or bag to bring their purchases home or ship the items back.

In some cases, the strategy can cost more than checking a bag.

While some travelers praise the trend for reducing stress and avoiding baggage fees, others say flying without bags is unrealistic for longer trips or work travel.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Brandon Blewett, a weekly traveler based in Texas and the author of the book "How to Avoid Strangers on Airplanes," told Fox News Digital that most work travelers still need at least a small bag for essentials like a laptop or charger.

Blewett said traveling with a small bag that fits under the seat can offer many of the same benefits, including faster exits, no baggage fees and less stress while deplaning.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"The sweet spot isn’t flying naked," he declared. "It’s flying light."

Sydney Borchers contributed reporting.