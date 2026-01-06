Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Travel

Kelly Ripa thought 'naked flying' meant something else before she learned the truth

TV host hilariously misunderstood a viral trend, says she'll now try it for real

By Kelly McGreal Fox News
close
Air travel etiquette debate explodes as experts call for cleaner, more respectful dress Video

Air travel etiquette debate explodes as experts call for cleaner, more respectful dress

Etiquette expert Alison Cheperdak joins 'Varney & Co.' to break down rising concerns over declining air travel manners and explain why dressing clean, staying courteous and respecting fellow travelers matters now more than ever.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Television host Kelly Ripa recently discovered she had misunderstood an internet travel trend.

During a recent episode of "Live with Kelly and Mark," Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, chatted about the viral phrase "naked flying" — a term that's recently gained traction on social media.

Ripa initially believed it referred to a far more personal aspect of airplane attire.

VIRAL VIDEO DIVIDES PASSENGERS ABOUT HANDLING TSA SECURITY BINS OR NOT AFTER SCREENING

"I don't wear a bra on an airplane," she said on the show. "I just refuse. I feel like life is hard. What's the point?"

After realizing that "naked flying" referred instead to traveling without luggage — not clothing — Ripa said this may be the year she tries the trend herself.

Kelly Ripa in a gold and black dress at an award show.

Kelly Ripa said she thought she was already engaging in "naked flying" because she doesn’t wear a bra during airplane trips. (Adela Loconte/Variety)

She said the practice involves boarding a flight with no bags and relying only on items that fit in pockets, such as a phone and wallet.

Consuelos raised questions about how travelers manage once they arrive at their destination without any bags.

STASH A SIMPLE ITEM IN YOUR CARRY-ON TO AVOID TRAVEL DELAYS AND STRESS, EXPERTS ADVISE

Fox News Digital previously reported on the eyebrow-raising trend — citing social media posts that described how travelers handle clothing and other necessities on the other end of their trips. 

Kelly Ripa on the red carpet

Ripa said she might finally try the actual "naked flying" trend this year. (Getty Images)

Some say they rely on washing clothes in hotel sinks or showers during their trip.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Others say they shop or thrift-shop for clothing at their destination — then buy a suitcase or bag to bring their purchases home or ship the items back. 

Passenger walks down the aisle of a commercial airplane cabin during a flight.

The viral trend involves boarding a flight without any bags — and relying only on pocket-sized essentials such as a phone and wallet. (iStock)

In some cases, the strategy can cost more than checking a bag.

While some travelers praise the trend for reducing stress and avoiding baggage fees, others say flying without bags is unrealistic for longer trips or work travel.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Brandon Blewett, a weekly traveler based in Texas and the author of the book "How to Avoid Strangers on Airplanes," told Fox News Digital that most work travelers still need at least a small bag for essentials like a laptop or charger.

Airport security officer inspects a passenger’s belongings during baggage screening at a security checkpoint.

Social media users who "travel naked" have said they either buy clothes upon arriving at their destination — or ship their outfits ahead of time. (iStock)

Blewett said traveling with a small bag that fits under the seat can offer many of the same benefits, including faster exits, no baggage fees and less stress while deplaning.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"The sweet spot isn’t flying naked," he declared. "It’s flying light."

Sydney Borchers contributed reporting. 

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

Close modal

Continue