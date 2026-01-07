Major airline is introducing free and 'essential' in-flight Wi-Fi for millions of travelers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

American Airlines travelers will soon be able to browse, stream and work online for free on most flights.

Beginning this month, AAdvantage members can access free satellite-based Wi-Fi on more than 2 million American Airlines flights this year, the airline announced.

The Wi-Fi service is sponsored by telecommunications company AT&T.

The rollout will happen in phases, starting with its narrowbody and dual-class regional fleets, the company said.

By the spring, the airline expects free high-speed Wi-Fi to be available on nearly every flight.

The airline said the move reflects years of investment into connectivity on flights as demand from travelers continues to grow.

"Free high-speed Wi-Fi isn’t just a perk — it’s essential for today’s travelers," said Heather Garboden, American Airlines’ chief customer officer in a statement.

AT&T said the sponsorship is focused on improving the in-flight experience for customers.

"By sponsoring free in-flight Wi-Fi for American Airlines AAdvantage members, we’re making it easier for people to stay productive, entertained and in touch from takeoff to landing," AT&T said.

To access the free Wi-Fi, passengers must be AAdvantage members.

The airline’s loyalty program is free to join.

Several airlines have expanded free or low-cost Wi-Fi offerings in recent years, particularly for loyalty members, as competition grows to keep passengers connected in the air.

United Airlines offers Wi-Fi on most flights, with standard access costing $8 for MileagePlus members and $10 for other passengers on many domestic routes, according to the airline’s website.

Delta offers free Wi-Fi for SkyMiles members on most flights, presented by T-Mobile — though coverage may vary, the airline's website says.

Fox News Digital reached out to American Airlines for further comment.