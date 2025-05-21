Expand / Collapse search
Travel

Texas road construction unearths 'colossal' prehistoric remains of 'big ol' animals'

Discovery could be 'first of its kind' if evidence of human activity with Ice Age animals is confirmed

Andrea Margolis
Published
A recent excavation in Texas yielded some "colossal creatures," according to local officials – and archaeologists are hopeful more will be uncovered soon.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced the discovery in a recent press release. In a statement, officials said the excavation took place in Lubbock during the environmental review for Loop 88, a proposed state highway.

During the archaeological survey, diggers uncovered ancient bones dating back to prehistoric times. The remains belonged to megafauna, which are large mammals.

ANCIENT BEDROCK KITCHENS REVEAL EVIDENCE OF HISTORICAL FOOD PRACTICES, EXPERTS SAY

Chris Ringstaff, a project planner with TxDOT’s environmental affairs division, said that megafauna bones "[are] not unusual in the region."

Ringstaff also noted that at least one giant ground sloth was identified, thanks to its distinctive tooth.

Archaeologists huddle together at site

Archaeologists in Texas recently discovered prehistoric megafauna bones, including a giant ground sloth, during a highway project. (Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT))

"Whether all the bones are giant ground sloth or there are different animals such as mammoth or mastodon, we’re not sure," he said.

"Paleontologists will give us positive identification."

'WELL-PRESERVED' BABY MAMMOTH DATING BACK TO ICE AGE DISSECTED BY SCIENTISTS: PHOTOS

"We’re here to get the road built, but who doesn’t love digging up big ol’ animals?" Ringstaff added.

TxDOT noted that the Lone Star State is home to many dried-out lakes called playas, which date back to the Ice Age.

Archaeologists working at site

Archaeologists hope to find evidence of more Ice Age megafauna at the Lubbock excavation site. (Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT))

"In prehistoric times, animals and humans used playas as water sources and these sites can sometimes contain evidence of human activity," the press release noted.

Archaeologists are still searching for small artifacts. They're also using dating techniques to determine the age of the remains. 

If any proof of human settlement is found, the project will be temporarily halted.

"Should the site reveal human activity with megafauna from the Ice Age, it would be [the] first of its kind for a TxDOT project," the statement said.

skeleton of a giant ground sloth

The skeleton of a giant ground sloth, seen here. Excavators found remains of a giant ground sloth at the Lubbock site. (Getty Images)

Several prehistoric bones are found in the U.S. every year. 

Last summer, archaeologists in Iowa unearthed a 13,000-year-old mastodon skull.

Later in 2024, a New York homeowner found a complete mastodon jaw in his Scotchtown backyard.

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.