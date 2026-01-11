Cruise ship insider reveals simple booking trick for scoring a better cabin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman who travels on cruise ships regularly says one simple booking move can help passengers get a better cabin.

Mollie Finlon, 38, originally from Seattle, is able to sail at little or no cost through her husband’s job as a maritime engineer — which covers food, accommodation and other living expenses while onboard, she told news agency Jam Press.

She also works as a guest presenter on high-end cruise liners for several months out of every year.

LUXURY CRUISE LINE GOES ‘ADULTS ONLY’ TO CREATE MORE ‘TRANQUIL ENVIRONMENT’ FOR GUESTS

Finlon said her experiences at sea have taught her how passengers can improve their onboard experience — starting with when and how they book.

Her top tip? Book your next cruise while you’re already aboard your current one.

"If you book onboard with a future cruise consultant, [he or she] can give you great [information] and better cabins," Finlon said.

She also recommends speaking with a cruise consultant face to face — plus researching cruise lines before booking.

LITTLE-KNOWN 'SECONDHAND TRAVEL' TRICK HELPS TOURISTS SCORE LUXURY VACATIONS FOR LESS

Amenities, layouts and onboard experiences can vary widely, she noted.

"Every cruise line is different, so watching YouTube [videos], reading articles, looking on social media — these are the best ways to see what fits an individual’s liking," Finlon said.

Many travelers book cruises without fully understanding the cruise line or what’s included, she also said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Finlon’s perspective is shaped by a career connected to cruise ships and time spent largely aboard them.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

She said amid her constant travel and experiences at new destinations, there are also challenges.

"When my husband [or I] work, there are no days off — it’s an everyday job while onboard," Finlon said.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Finlon has worked on cruise ships since 2011, she said, after deciding that a traditional nine-to-five job was not for her.

Over the years, she's visited more than 100 countries.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Each day you’re in a new place or have a new location to explore," she said.

"There’s always something to do — and you meet new people from all over the world."