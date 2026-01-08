Flight anxiety eased with one simple mental trick, says author and podcast host Mel Robbins

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Author and podcast host Mel Robbins recently opened up about her experience with flight anxiety, sharing a simple mental technique she says helped her manage it.

She discussed the approach on a recent episode of the "Delusional Diaries" podcast with hosts Halley Kate and Jaz.

Flight anxiety isn't always about the plane itself, the Vermont-based Robbins said during the conversation. Instead, it's about the thoughts people spiral into while flying — particularly fears about crashing, turbulence in the air or the loss of control.

"The reason why you have anxiety is you are thinking about the plane crashing and dying and your life being over," Robbins said.

To help manage that anxiety, Robbins detailed a strategy she calls an "anchor thought," which involves visualizing a specific, positive moment that will happen after the flight.

The technique works by giving the mind something concrete to focus on when fear starts to take over, she said.

In the episode, Robbins asked Kate — who was preparing to travel to Venice — to picture something she was excited to do once she arrived.

Robbins then encouraged Kate to make the image as detailed as possible, focusing on sights, sounds and physical sensations.

She said engaging the five senses helps lock the image into the brain — making it easier to return to when anxiety spikes during a flight.

"Your mind doesn’t know the difference between what’s real and that anchor thought," Robbins said.

Robbins said having that mental image ready gives the brain something else to focus on when fear starts to rise, rather than spiraling into worst-case scenarios.

Robbins added that the technique doesn’t eliminate anxiety altogether but can help reduce how intense it feels over time.

Fox News Digital reached out to her for further comment. Robbins has been nominated for a Golden Globe for best podcast for "The Mel Robbins Show."

Jonathan Alpert, a New York–based psychotherapist and author of "Therapy Nation," told Fox News Digital that fear of flying is usually less about the actual safety of the plane.

"Most people aren’t reacting to the actual safety of flying."

It's more about uncertainty and a perceived loss of control, he said.

"Most people aren’t reacting to the actual safety of flying," Alpert said. "They’re reacting to the ‘what ifs,’ and this is what drives their anxiety."

He added that the culture of flying itself has made anxiety worse for many travelers.

"Crowded gates, delays, viral clips of passengers melting down, arguments over seats or bins. By the time someone gets to their row, their nervous system is already dialed up," Alpert said.

He explained that many of his patients are more afraid of the experience of flying than the flight itself.

Alpert recommends practical steps to help keep anxiety manageable.

"What helps most is bringing the focus back to what they can control: simple routines, breathing that brings the heart rate down a little, limiting doom-scrolling before boarding and reminding themselves that discomfort isn’t danger," he said.