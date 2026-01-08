Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Travel

Collector car market being reshaped by new generation as online auctions surge

Online auctions up 6%, says Hagerty, while demand grows for newer vehicles like Ferrari F40 and Pagani Huayra

By Kelly McGreal Fox News
close
'Fox & Friends' hosts take a look at classic muscle cars on Fox Square Video

'Fox & Friends' hosts take a look at classic muscle cars on Fox Square

Auto expert Mike Caudill joins 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to showcase classic American muscle cars and offer insight into the classic car market. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The collector car market is evolving, with recent trends reshaping how enthusiasts buy and sell classic cars.

Purchasing habits, auction formats, even the types of cars commanding top prices are shifting, recent data shows.

New analysis by Michigan-based automotive data and insurance company Hagerty examined auction sales, buyer demographics and high-end transactions across global markets over the past year.

DOLLY PARTON UNVEILS FAVORITE NASHVILLE DESTINATIONS AMID NEW TRAVEL STOP PARTNERSHIP

Online auctions extended their advantage in 2025, selling more than 50,000 collector vehicles, up 6% from a year earlier. 

Live auction volume remained flat, at roughly 21,000 vehicles, the same analysis said.

Vintage Ferrari race car displayed on stage at a live automotive auction with a large audience in attendance.

The collector car market is shifting, with online auctions growing last year, while live auction sales remained flat, according to Hagerty data. (Hagerty)

The highest-priced transaction in the United States involved a 2025 Ferrari Daytona SP3 at $26 million, followed by a 1961 Ferrari 250 California SWB at $25.3 million.

The shift goes beyond where cars are sold; it also reflects those who are buying them.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Kenneth Ahn, president of Hagerty Marketplace, told Fox News Digital the collector car world is undergoing a generational handoff as younger buyers enter the market.

White McLaren F1 supercar parked outdoors, front three-quarter view with headlights on.

Record-setting transactions reflect a broader generational shift in the U.S. collector car market, according to new analysis.  (Hagerty)

"While the overall global collector car auction market — live and online combined — has remained relatively flat in terms of total transaction value since 2022, we have been closely following several interesting changes occurring within that market," Ahn said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

One of the biggest changes, he said, is the growing demand for newer collectible vehicles, particularly modern supercars and so-called "youngtimer" models from the 1980s through early 2000s.

That trend is increasingly visible in top sales, with newer supercars taking more high-dollar spots than before.

Car buyer shaking hands with a dealership sales representative inside a modern car showroom.

The global collector car market has leveled off, but newer vehicles are increasingly driving top sales, according to Hagerty. (iStock)

Models like the Ferrari F40 and F50, the Maserati MC12 and the Pagani Huayra are among the modern-era vehicles drawing strong interest from collectors.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Hagerty data shows that while modern cars are gaining momentum, top-tier classic cars continue to command strong prices when rarity and condition align.

There is growing demand for newer collectible vehicles. 

"Over the past five years, the average age of seven-figure ($1M+) cars sold at auction has become nearly 12 years newer," Ahn said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Looking ahead, long-term shifts in ownership and wealth expected to unfold through 2048 are likely to shape the next era of collector cars, Ahn said.

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

Close modal

Continue