Travel

Standing up right after plane lands fuels viral debate about air travel etiquette

Travelers cite leg cramps, tight connections as others call the behavior impatient

By Kelly McGreal Fox News
Standing up immediately after a plane lands has become a common activity on flights these days — and it has raised questions about airline etiquette and common courtesy in crowded cabins.

The behavior has created a long-running debate among travelers, particularly when passengers move into the aisle as soon as the aircraft comes to a stop.

Diane Gottsman, a national etiquette expert based in Texas, told Fox News Digital the issue has become a source of frustration for travelers.

PASSENGER DEFENDS CONTROVERSIAL 'GATE LICE' BEHAVIOR AS AIRLINES CRACK DOWN ON EARLY BOARDING ATTEMPTS

"With long flights, people are anxious to stand up and stretch their legs," Gottsman said. 

"They also want to get their suitcases out of the bins and be prepared to efficiently walk out of their aisle."

Passengers standing in a crowded airplane aisle during boarding with overhead bins filled with carry-on luggage.

Many airplane passengers stand up immediately after landing — and it’s making some travelers wonder about common courtesy on packed planes. (iStock)

Problems arise, she said, when passengers step into the aisle too early, blocking others and encroaching on the severely limited personal space in the cabin.

"Moving into the aisle and trying to push is a definite etiquette faux pas," Gottsman said.

The behavior can also create safety concerns, she said.

"For safety reasons, it’s best to remain seated unless there is room to comfortably move about."

Passengers standing in a crowded airplane aisle while loading carry-on luggage into overhead bins.

Many people argue that they need to stand up to stretch their legs because they've been sitting too long. (iStock)

Gottsman said flight attendants should handle the situation.

Travelers have also weighed in online, with some saying standing immediately after landing is unavoidable.

One commenter on Reddit said leg cramps make it necessary to stand as soon as possible.

Many online commenters said they stand early to avoid missing their next flight when they have a tight connection.

A man and woman sitting in their seats on the airplane, looking at their electronic devices.

Problems happen when passengers step into the aisle too early, getting in the way of others and taking up the limited space in the cabin. (iStock)

Others criticized the behavior as impatient, with one traveler saying some passengers "have no patience."

FOX Business previously reported that other countries have taken a firmer stance on the issue.

Last year, Turkey’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation sent a notice to airlines instructing crew members to report passengers who stand up immediately or who access overhead bins before the seatbelt sign is turned off, according to reports.

Passengers who ignore the rule may face fines.

Pilar Arias contributed reporting.

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

