Standing up right after plane lands fuels viral debate about air travel etiquette

Standing up immediately after a plane lands has become a common activity on flights these days — and it has raised questions about airline etiquette and common courtesy in crowded cabins.

The behavior has created a long-running debate among travelers, particularly when passengers move into the aisle as soon as the aircraft comes to a stop.

Diane Gottsman, a national etiquette expert based in Texas, told Fox News Digital the issue has become a source of frustration for travelers.

"With long flights, people are anxious to stand up and stretch their legs," Gottsman said.

"They also want to get their suitcases out of the bins and be prepared to efficiently walk out of their aisle."

Problems arise, she said, when passengers step into the aisle too early, blocking others and encroaching on the severely limited personal space in the cabin.

"Moving into the aisle and trying to push is a definite etiquette faux pas," Gottsman said.

The behavior can also create safety concerns, she said.

"For safety reasons, it’s best to remain seated unless there is room to comfortably move about."

Gottsman said flight attendants should handle the situation.

Travelers have also weighed in online, with some saying standing immediately after landing is unavoidable.

One commenter on Reddit said leg cramps make it necessary to stand as soon as possible.

Many online commenters said they stand early to avoid missing their next flight when they have a tight connection.

Others criticized the behavior as impatient, with one traveler saying some passengers "have no patience."

FOX Business previously reported that other countries have taken a firmer stance on the issue.

Last year, Turkey’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation sent a notice to airlines instructing crew members to report passengers who stand up immediately or who access overhead bins before the seatbelt sign is turned off, according to reports.

Passengers who ignore the rule may face fines.

