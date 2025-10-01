Expand / Collapse search
Dinosaurs

Terrifying ancient predator with 'powerful claws' unearthed, its last meal still in its jaws

Patagonian find yields one of the most complete skeletons yet of the megaraptoran group

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Paleontologist shares discovery of massive dinosaur footprint on beach Video

Paleontologist shares discovery of massive dinosaur footprint on beach

Joe Thompson, a paleontologist from the U.K., goes into detail about finding a 3-foot Iguanodon footprint along the Isle of Wight, along with other ancient fossils.

Scientists recently uncovered a new dinosaur — and its ancient leftovers – in a tourist hotspot in Argentina.

The dinosaur, which measured 23 feet long, is called Joaquinraptor casali. Its discovery was publicized in the journal Nature Communications on Sept. 23.

Joaquinraptor casali lived between 66 and 70 million years ago, around the time when the dinosaurs went extinct. 

Scientists unearthed the bones at the Lago Colhué Huapi rock formation in Patagonia, a region known for its glaciers, mountains and wildlife.

In sum, researchers found the creature's skull, arm, leg and tail bones and a leg bone pressed against its jaws.

Scientist holding bone next to dinosaur illustration

Scientists uncovered Joaquinraptor casali in Patagonia, a dinosaur that lived 66 to 70 million years ago. Researcher Marcelo Luno is shown at left.  (Marcelo Luna via AP; Andrew McAfee, Carnegie Museum of Natural History via AP)

The leg bone, which belonged to an ancient ancestor of crocodiles, shows that the dinosaur was a carnivore and may offer clues into the food chain of ancient Patagonia.

The creature was part of a group called the megaraptorans, which have been found across South America, Australia and Asia. 

Unique features in the bones pointed to it being a new species.

"[The find] fills a major gap by providing one of the most complete skeletons yet."

The team was joined by paleontologist Lucio Ibiricu of the Patagonian Institute of Geology and Paleontology, who named the discovery after his son, Joaquin.

"All children love dinosaurs, so he would probably be a fan too," he said, according to The Associated Press.

Ibiricu added that megaraptorans boasted "huge and very powerful claws" in addition to having signature stretched-out skulls.

View of dinosaur bones in dirt

Researchers described Joaquinraptor casali as a large predator measuring about 23 feet in length. (Marcelo Luna via AP)

Federico Agnolin, a paleontologist at the Argentine Museum of Natural Science who was not involved in the research, told the AP that the latest discovery "fills a major gap by providing one of the most complete skeletons yet."

Researchers are unsure what killed the dinosaur, but they believe the creature was at least 19 years old when it died. 

The discovery adds to other exciting paleontological finds in 2025. 

Aerial view of excavators working next to bones

The skeleton is considered one of the more complete megaraptoran finds ever documented in South America. (Marcelo Luna via AP)

Earlier this year, paleontologists discovered a 506 million-year-old "moth-like" predator that lurked in prehistoric Canada.

In Texas this spring, construction crews unearthed colossal remains of what they called "big ol' animals."

The Associated Press contributed reporting.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

