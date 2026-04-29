Kentucky Derby no longer guaranteed boom for Lexington as vacant hotel rooms replace sellouts

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The Kentucky Derby may still draw big crowds from around the world, but hotels in nearby Lexington are struggling to fill vacant beds.

For years, Derby weekend meant sold-out rooms and sharply increased prices across the city.

Now, hotel leaders say that surge is spreading out, with more travelers opting to stay closer to Louisville or along surrounding corridors, according to FOX 56.

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The change has left some Lexington hotels working to fill rooms just days before the race, in sharp contrast to previous years when bookings were locked in far in advance.

Industry observers say a number of factors may be contributing to the shift.

Alice Ford, a travel host of "Alice’s Adventures on Earth" and frequent Kentucky Derby attendee, told Fox News Digital that recent changes to the event may be contributing to more spread-out attendance.

"They’ve added several more race days in the beginning of the week, which is spreading out viewership over a longer period of time," Ford said.

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She also pointed to tighter security measures and broader economic pressures.

"Big events like the Derby are no longer high priorities for a lot of people when choosing between expensive sporting events," Ford noted.

She also said changing attitudes toward the ethics of horse racing may be influencing attendance.

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Back in Lexington, hotel managers say the local impact is clear.

"Shelbyville has added a bunch of hotels — Simpsonville, even Frankfort. So now Derby is not considered a ‘special event’ here," Alison Chenet, general manager of a Hilton Garden Inn in Lexington, told FOX 56.

Instead of tripling rates and selling out, many hotels are raising prices more modestly and focusing on balancing occupancy.

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While Derby weekend remains busy, Chenet said Lexington hotels now see their highest demand during Keeneland’s spring and fall meets, as well as major events like the Railbird music festival.

She added that her property is already sold out for Railbird weekend, with room rates significantly higher than usual.

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Chenet said she expects bookings to pick up as race day approaches — but estimates her hotel will reach about 85% to 90% capacity.