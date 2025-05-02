Expand / Collapse search
Cocktail

Kentucky Derby mint julep mistakes to avoid when making popular cocktail

Chef Paula Deen plus a drink expert reveal party hosts' biggest mistakes when making signature cocktail

By Peter Burke Fox News

Published
Published
close
Food and drink recipes to throw the ultimate Kentucky Derby party Video

Food and drink recipes to throw the ultimate Kentucky Derby party

Tim Laird, America’s CEO and chief entertaining officer, joins ‘Fox & Friends’ to share expert tips on hosting a Kentucky Derby party, complete with creative drink and food ideas.

It's mint julep time again.

As Kentucky Derby spectators gather at Churchill Downs for the 151st Run for the Roses on Saturday, those hosting watch parties at home are likely to treat their guests to the signature cocktail of Louisville's premiere sporting event.

But what's the key to perfecting the mint julep and overcoming common mistakes to help make your drink worthy of a refill?

Paula Deen, celebrity chef and author from Savannah, Georgia, said that it all starts with the choice of spirit.

"We do not fool around with mint juleps in the south," Deen told Fox News Digital just ahead of the Derby this year. "A proper Kentucky bourbon is needed first and foremost."

Paula Deen is dressed in her Kentucky Derby attire, left. A mint julep cocktail is displayed up close with a red rose sticking out of it, right.

Well-known chef, author and personality Paula Deen shares keen tips for making the perfect mint julep at Kentucky Derby watch parties. (Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Unbridled Eve; Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Mint juleps are really "a very simple drink to make," Deen said.

"Crushed ice rather than large cubes will make this cocktail very refreshing," she said. 

"Muddling the fresh mint with the sugar will open all those fragrant oils for a perfect drink."

Derek Brown, a Washington, D.C.-based drink expert and author of "Mindful Mixology: A Comprehensive Guide to No- and Low-Alcohol Cocktails," said one of the biggest mistakes people make when attempting a mint julep is confusing it with another popular cocktail.

One of the biggest mistakes people make when attempting a mint julep is confusing it with another popular cocktail.

"Too often people think of a mint julep as more of a mojito than an old-fashioned," Brown told Fox News Digital. 

"They tend to make it sickly sweet and overly minty, maybe even using a fluorescent green, commercial mint syrup. But, when you give it more thought, the julep is closer to old-fashioned."

A man holds some mint julep cocktails in each hand during the 2024 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

The mint julep is the signature cocktail of the Kentucky Derby. (Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)

When it comes to muddling the mint, which takes on the role of bitters, don't overdo it, Brown cautioned.

"A light muddle in sugar syrup is all you need," he said.

As for Deen, she recommended preparing a syrup in advance.

"Making a simple syrup in advance with some crushed mint will speed up cocktail time when hosting a crowd," she said.

Aesthetics also matter, Brown noted.

"The important thing is that it's a visually stunning drink," he said.

Two women and two men dressed up for the Kentucky Derby hold their mint julep cocktails at Churchill Downs.

It's best to prepare a syrup for your mint juleps in advance to "speed up cocktail time" for your Derby guests. (Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Although bourbon is the primary ingredient, the mint julep "can be made with almost any spirit, from rye whiskey to brandy – even champagne," Brown said.

"That also means there's nothing wrong with using a non-alcoholic spirit or even split base, half alcohol and half non-alcoholic."

Deen's preference is Blanton's Kentucky bourbon.

"The beautiful decanter and stopper [are] just perfect for Derby décor," she said.

One last mistake to avoid relates to the act of drinking the mint julep, which should be savored and not rushed, Brown advised.

"It should be sipped slowly and patiently," he said.

A man wearing a tie and white jacket sips mint julep from a gold cup at the Kentucky Derby.

A mint julep "should be sipped slowly and patiently," a cocktail expert (not pictured) told Fox News Digital. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

For all those interested, here is Deen's recipe for mint julep.

Ingredients

Crushed ice

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

1 bunch mint

Bourbon

(Prep time: 3 minutes; cook time: 3 minutes; servings: 3)

Two mint juleps in glasses with straws in them.

Crushed ice is better than large cubes when it comes time to serve a mint julep. (iStock)

Directions

1. In a small saucepot, add sugar and water; stir.

2. Let simmer or until sugar dissolves. 

3. Steep mint in the simple syrup. 

4. Strain the mint from the syrup. Let cool.

5. Fill a julep glass with crushed ice. 

6. Pour a few tablespoons of the mint simple syrup over the ice, then fill the glass with bourbon. 

7. Garnish with mint.

Peter Burke is a lifestyle editor with Fox News Digital. 