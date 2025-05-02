Kentucky Derby mint julep mistakes to avoid when making popular cocktail

It's mint julep time again.

As Kentucky Derby spectators gather at Churchill Downs for the 151st Run for the Roses on Saturday, those hosting watch parties at home are likely to treat their guests to the signature cocktail of Louisville's premiere sporting event.

But what's the key to perfecting the mint julep and overcoming common mistakes to help make your drink worthy of a refill?

Paula Deen, celebrity chef and author from Savannah, Georgia, said that it all starts with the choice of spirit.

"We do not fool around with mint juleps in the south," Deen told Fox News Digital just ahead of the Derby this year. "A proper Kentucky bourbon is needed first and foremost."

Mint juleps are really "a very simple drink to make," Deen said.

"Crushed ice rather than large cubes will make this cocktail very refreshing," she said.

"Muddling the fresh mint with the sugar will open all those fragrant oils for a perfect drink."

Derek Brown, a Washington, D.C.-based drink expert and author of "Mindful Mixology: A Comprehensive Guide to No- and Low-Alcohol Cocktails," said one of the biggest mistakes people make when attempting a mint julep is confusing it with another popular cocktail.

"Too often people think of a mint julep as more of a mojito than an old-fashioned," Brown told Fox News Digital.

"They tend to make it sickly sweet and overly minty, maybe even using a fluorescent green, commercial mint syrup. But, when you give it more thought, the julep is closer to old-fashioned."

When it comes to muddling the mint, which takes on the role of bitters, don't overdo it, Brown cautioned.

"A light muddle in sugar syrup is all you need," he said.

As for Deen, she recommended preparing a syrup in advance.

"Making a simple syrup in advance with some crushed mint will speed up cocktail time when hosting a crowd," she said.

Aesthetics also matter, Brown noted.

"The important thing is that it's a visually stunning drink," he said.

Although bourbon is the primary ingredient, the mint julep "can be made with almost any spirit, from rye whiskey to brandy – even champagne," Brown said.

"That also means there's nothing wrong with using a non-alcoholic spirit or even split base, half alcohol and half non-alcoholic."

Deen's preference is Blanton's Kentucky bourbon.

"The beautiful decanter and stopper [are] just perfect for Derby décor," she said.

One last mistake to avoid relates to the act of drinking the mint julep, which should be savored and not rushed, Brown advised.

"It should be sipped slowly and patiently," he said.

For all those interested, here is Deen's recipe for mint julep.

Ingredients

Crushed ice

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

1 bunch mint

Bourbon

(Prep time: 3 minutes; cook time: 3 minutes; servings: 3)

Directions

1. In a small saucepot, add sugar and water; stir.

2. Let simmer or until sugar dissolves.

3. Steep mint in the simple syrup.

4. Strain the mint from the syrup. Let cool.

5. Fill a julep glass with crushed ice.

6. Pour a few tablespoons of the mint simple syrup over the ice, then fill the glass with bourbon.

7. Garnish with mint.