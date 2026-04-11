Cruise passengers debate BBQ versus chicken and waffles as new free lunch menu debuts

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Dining on one popular cruise ship is getting a comfort-food shakeup — and passengers are divided over the change.

Carnival Cruise Line is testing a new free lunch menu, "Chicken, Waffles & Waves," on select ships, offering a mix of fried chicken, waffles and classic barbecue in one location, according to Cruise Hive and other reports.

The new venue has been spotted on several Conquest-class ships, including Carnival Freedom, Liberty, Glory and Valor. It replaces a previous barbecue-focused station, expanding the menu to include a broader range of comfort food options, though some BBQ will still be available.

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"We are testing some new food options," Carnival brand ambassador John Heald said in a Facebook post this week, adding, "Some very, very exciting new food options."

He also noted the testing extends beyond lunch to new dinner menus, pointing to Carnival Liberty as one ship featuring the lunch offerings on Deck 10.

As the name suggests, the lunch menu centers on chicken and waffles, though the items are served separately, allowing guests to mix and match. Options include classic fried chicken, spicy varieties and hot honey-glazed versions, along with chicken tenders in flavors like buffalo and Korean-style sauce.

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On the barbecue side, guests can choose from slow-cooked pork butt or beef brisket, paired with sides such as mac and cheese, coleslaw and potato salad.

The concept blends elements of Carnival’s existing food partnerships, including Guy Fieri’s Pig & Anchor BBQ and Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken, though it is not officially tied to either brand.

The new venue is free to guests, as are many of Carnival’s other casual dining options, which is a key selling point for budget-conscious travelers.

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But early reactions suggest the concept is a work in progress.

In Reddit threads, some passengers praised the variety and convenience, noting short lines and easy access compared to busier buffet areas. Others, however, say the menu focuses too much on fried food, with calls for healthier alternatives.

"I can get deep fat fried food on land," one woman commented on Heald's post. "Can’t they try something that isn’t cooked in a vat of oil? Something Mediterranean would be lovely," she added.

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Others who had tried the new options since the rollout were less positive. "I did not like the chicken," one person wrote on Reddit, adding, "Over cooked and dry." Someone else said the waffles could be crispier.

But longtime Carnival cruisers were already split on the old BBQ, with some calling it tasty and others saying it was "hit or miss" or even "terrible."

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Some Reddit users suggested the new chicken-and-waffles option could be an upgrade from the old BBQ setup, especially if it delivers a Shaq’s Big Chicken-style experience.

Others are looking forward to trying it. "That sounds like a glorious brunch spot," one Redditor said.

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The cruise line has taken a similar approach with other quick concepts, including its "Bagels at Sea" breakfast option, which began as a trial and has since expanded to more ships. Industry insiders say the move reflects a growing emphasis on fast, casual dining that better fits modern travel habits.

A recent Cruise Critic report noted, "The days of buffet- and main-dining-room-only dining are long gone."

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Fox News Digital has reached out to Carnival for comment.