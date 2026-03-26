Cruise passengers complained about cabin problem, now ships are making a big change

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Royal Caribbean ships have found a way to address one of the most common passenger complaints about connecting rooms on cruises.

Two of the company's vessels, Icon and Star of the Seas, feature exterior doors to connecting cabins — replacing the traditional interior door, as Royal Caribbean Blog reported.

Guests are able to close off the outer hallway doors while leaving their main cabin doors open or unlocked, making it easier to move between rooms without relying on a shared interior door.

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The change is designed to give travelers more flexibility and privacy.

"I've stayed in connecting rooms before, but there's a major difference with them on Star of the Seas. Instead of a connecting door inside the room, [there's a] feature that I think is pure genius," said the blog, which is not affiliated with the company itself.

"Royal Caribbean added a pair of outside doors to solve a problem connecting cabins traditionally had — of the interior common door being flimsy and not very soundproof," the blog went on.

"The idea with these rooms is you can close off the outside doors and then keep your primary cabin door open or unlocked so you can easily go between each."

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Royal Caribbean’s Icon class is the cruise line’s newest generation of ships, which includes Icon and Star of the Seas. Introduced in 2024 and 2025, the mega-ships combine resort-style amenities and family-focused neighborhoods, the cruise line shared with Fox News Digital.

The interior common door [had been] flimsy and not very soundproof."

Connecting cabins have long been a popular option for families and groups who want separate sleeping areas but still need easy access between rooms.

Thin interior doors, however, plus a lack of sound insulation have made them less appealing for some travelers.

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The doors still require a room key or wearable device to access, allowing guests to control when the connection is open or closed, the blog said.

For travelers, especially families, the update could make connecting rooms a more attractive option without sacrificing privacy or quiet.

‘Constant crying and screaming’

The issue of noise between connecting cabins has been a frequent complaint among cruise passengers.

In a Reddit thread discussing adjoining rooms on cruises, one user described constant disruptions from neighboring guests.

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"I have a balcony room with a connecting door to a family with three kids, and it’s just constant crying and screaming at all hours," the user wrote.

"I can’t sleep."

Others said the experience has made them avoid booking connecting rooms altogether.

"The connecting room doors suck. I will never book one again," another commenter wrote.

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Some noted the rooms work well only when traveling with family or friends.

"They are great when you actually want the connecting pair," one user wrote. "Terrible if you don’t."

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Icon of the Seas launched in January 2024 as the first Icon-class ship, featuring eight neighborhoods, seven pools and a suspended infinity pool.

Based in Miami, it includes more than 40 dining venues.

Star of the Seas debuted in August 2025 from Port Canaveral.

The vessel features eight neighborhoods, more than 68 dining options and an iconic waterpark. It sails 7-night Caribbean itineraries with stops at Perfect Day at CocoCay.