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Travel

Budget airline blasted in viral video as ‘perfect honeymoon week’ ends in travel chaos

Videos show passengers sleeping on floors after 12-hour waits as multiple flight cancellations hit Florida hub

By Jessica Mekles Fox News
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Online influencers were not amused about extreme travel difficulties in the 24-hour period between March 15, 2026, and March 16, 2026, as experienced by some Spirit Airlines travelers as well as those at the Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport. 

Numerous passengers took to TikTok on Sunday and Monday to share their upset about the chaos they experienced. 

The partial DHS shutdown — combined with severe weather, staffing shortages, the spring break travel period and the Spirit Airlines bankruptcy — created widespread cancellations and delays, especially in Florida.

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"Several factors have affected our operations over the last few days, including adverse weather and Air Traffic Control (ATC) constraints that have also impacted crew availability," a Spirit Airlines spokesperson told Fox News Digital in response to a request for comment. 

"This includes multiple ATC initiatives for Florida, where we operate a significant portion of our flights, resulting in heightened impacts to our schedule," the spokesperson continued.

Budget airline blasted in viral TikTok video

In a cascade of disruptions, the partial government shutdown, severe weather, staffing shortages, the spring break travel period, and Spirit Airlines’ bankruptcy collided to create countless cancellations and delays. (iStock)

One bride on TikTok had seen enough. "Way to ruin the end of our perfect honeymoon week, Spirit," she wrote in despair.

To accompany her video footage showing massive lines, she also said, "If you were flying Spirit out of FLL, just stay home — we've been here almost 12 hours. It's now 4 a.m. and this is the line."

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Her followers were divided about whether the situation was Spirit's fault or not. Many travelers blamed the weather and the DHS shutdown.

"This doesn’t have anything to do with Spirit. Look at the departure boards — every airline either says delayed or canceled due to all the weather happening everywhere and traffic control being understaffed and overworked," one person wrote. 

Outraged Spirit Airlines passengers take to social media

"Spirit Airlines has been suffering crew shortages for months now," one travel expert told Fox News Digital.  (Joe Raedle)

"My flight was delayed out of Vegas due to no pilots. People also forget that [there's] a partial government shutdown, and the weather is crazy on the East Coast," another traveler said.

Another commenter chimed in, saying, "Literally have been stuck in airports for 3 days trying to get home. Was supposed to get home Friday night. It’s now Monday and hopefully [I will] get home tonight. DO NOT FLY if you can help it."

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Another TikTok video showed massive crowds in Fort Lauderdale airport. The person wrote, "Never flying out of Ft. Lauderdale again and def not with Spirit #ftlauderdale #spiritairlines #springbreak."

The video showed scores of travelers sitting or sleeping on the floor of the airport.

Spirit Airlines passengers are angry about cancellations and delays

Many travelers have been hit hard by cancellations and delays of late. (iStock)

A commenter said, "My flights were canceled twice! I was supposed to leave last night. I would be stuck until Thursday if I didn’t switch to United out of West Palm!"

The Spirit spokesperson also told Fox News Digital, "We understand how frustrating it can be for our guests when plans change unexpectedly, and we apologize for the inconvenience," referring to all the airline's passengers.

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"We are reaching out to guests with affected travel plans to notify them of their options, including re-accommodation or a refund," the spokesperson added.

Spirit Aviation Holdings, the parent company of Spirit Airlines, said Friday it will reduce its fleet to approximately one third of its pre‑bankruptcy size, according to a court filing.

Spirit Airlines plane

Spirit Airlines entered Chapter 11 protection in August last year with 214 aircraft; it has been working to unload some 100 aircraft. (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

The budget airline is going through a deep restructuring to try to cut costs and stabilize finances after filing for bankruptcy twice in a year.

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Spirit entered Chapter 11 protection in August last year with 214 aircraft, then announced it would unload some 100 aircraft. 

"We understand how frustrating it can be for our guests when plans change unexpectedly."

Spirit said Friday it will reduce its fleet further in the third quarter of 2026.

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"Spirit Airlines has been suffering crew shortages for months now," Gary Leff, a Texas-based travel industry expert and author of the blog "View from the Wing," previously told Fox News Digital. 

Jessica Mekles is an editor on the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

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