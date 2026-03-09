DHS shutdown forces airports to tell travelers to arrive 4 hours early amid massive delays

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the lapse in funding at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) continues, TSA agents have been grappling with partial paychecks — and soon-to-be-empty paychecks if the shutdown persists.

These days, the shutdown is causing massive delays at some airports across the country, with wait times for travelers of 3.5 hours reported at major hubs due to officer shortages.

The TSA website and app paused operations on Feb. 17. The site "will not be updated until after funding is enacted," the TSA says on its site — leaving travelers high and dry when it comes to finding wait time information.

SHUTDOWN SPARKS FLIGHT CHAOS AS TSA LINES SPILL INTO PARKING LOTS WITH 3-HOUR WAITS OR LONGER

A TSA spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Monday that staff managing the website and app have been furloughed.

"Some individual airports track [security line] wait times, [so] we would point them [in] that direction," said the spokesperson.

The Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Louisiana advised passengers to arrive at the airport three hours early on Sunday via social media posts.

In Houston, Texas, the William Hobby Airport said on its website that travelers should "plan to arrive 4 hours before their scheduled departure to allow additional time for TSA security screening."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

For passengers who need special assistance, TSA Cares Assistance is still operating.

Passengers must fill out the form prior to 72 hours before their flight.

If a special assistance passenger's flight is within 72 hours, that person should call (855) 787-2227 — the TSA Cares helpline — to request help.

Those in need of in-flight assistance or wheelchair assistance from the curb to the aircraft should contact their airline.

TSA advises passengers to arrive "as early as possible" to avoid missing their flights.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

"As staffing constraints arise, TSA will evaluate on a case-by-case basis and adjust operations accordingly," said the spokesperson.

Airport wait times are expected to increase as the shutdown continues — leaving TSA officers in a troublesome spot.

JetBlue issued a travel advisory on Thursday, writing that the "shutdown could result in longer wait times for TSA security screenings, including for TSA PreCheck customers."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Said the airline, "We recommend arriving at least 3 hours before your scheduled departure time for domestic flights, and at least 4 hours for international flights, to avoid issues making your flight."

"We will not be able to respond to inquiries until after appropriations are enacted."

Lauren Bis, DHS deputy assistant secretary for public affairs, previously told Fox News Digital that the delays are the "severe fallout" of the "Democrat shutdown" of DHS.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"Today, travelers are facing TSA lines of up to nearly 3 hours long at some major airports, causing missed flights and massive delays during peak travel," said Bis in a statement.

"These political stunts force patriotic TSA officers, who protect our skies from serious threats, to work without pay," she said.

The TSA also says on its site right now, "Information on this website may not be up-to-date. Transactions submitted via this website might not be processed, and we will not be able to respond to inquiries until after appropriations are enacted."