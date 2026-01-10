5 tech terms that shape your online privacy

Protecting your personal information online starts with understanding the language behind your apps, devices and accounts. We'll break down five essential tech terms that directly impact your digital privacy, from app permissions and location tracking to VPNs and cross-app advertising.
Learning these concepts will help you limit data exposure and stay in control of who can see what.
1) App permissions
What your apps are really allowed to see
Every app on your phone requests permissions, approval to access features like your camera, microphone, location, contacts or photos. Some permissions are necessary for an app to function, but many apps ask for far more access than they actually need.
Once granted, these permissions can allow apps to collect data in the background, sometimes even when you're not actively using them. Over time, this can quietly expose sensitive personal information.
Regularly reviewing and limiting app permissions in your phone's settings is one of the easiest and most effective ways to improve your privacy. Pay special attention to apps with access to your location, microphone and photo library.
iPhone steps (iOS 18 and later)
To review permissions by category
- Open Settings
- Tap Privacy & Security
- Select a category such as Location Services, Microphone, Camera, Photos or Contacts
- Review each app listed
- Change access to Never or While Using the App when available
To review permissions by app
- Open Settings
- Scroll down and tap the app's name
- Toggle off any permissions the app does not truly need
Extra privacy tip
- For Photos, choose Limited Access instead of full library access when possible
Android steps (Android 14 and later)
Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer
To review permissions by category
- Open Settings
- Tap Privacy
- Tap Permission manager
- Select a category such as Location, Camera, Microphone or Contacts
- Review apps and change access to Don't allow or Allow only while using the app
To review permissions by app
- Open Settings
- Tap Apps
- Select an app
- Tap Permissions
- Remove any permissions that aren't essential
Extra privacy tip
- Disable Allow background usage for apps that don't need constant access
Why this matters
- Apps can collect data even when you're not using them
- Location, microphone and photo access are the most sensitive
- Fewer permissions mean less data exposure
- You stay in control without breaking most apps
Extra protection beyond settings:
Even with careful permission management, malicious apps and phishing attempts can still slip through. A trusted antivirus solution helps block malware, fake pop-ups and dangerous downloads before they compromise your device.
2) Location services
When your phone knows where you are, constantly
Location services use GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and nearby cell towers to determine your location. While this is helpful for maps and weather, many apps request constant access they don't actually need.
Reducing location access limits, tracking and helps protect your daily routines.
iPhone steps (iOS 18 and later)
To review all location access
- Open Settings
- Tap Privacy & Security
- Tap Location Services
For each app
- Tap an app name
- Select Never or While Using the App
- Turn Precise Location off unless required
Recommended settings
- Avoid Always unless the app truly needs background tracking
- Use While Using the App for most apps
- Disable Precise Location for weather, shopping and social apps
System services (optional)
- Scroll down and tap System Services
- Turn off items you don't need, such as Location-Based Ads and Location-Based Suggestions
Android steps (Android 14 and later)
Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer
To review location access
- Open Settings
- Tap Privacy
- Tap Location
For each app
- Tap Location access for apps
- Select an app
- Choose Don't allow or Allow only while using the app
- Turn Use precise location off when available
Recommended settings
- Avoid Allow all the time
- Use Allow only while using for navigation apps
- Disable precise location for apps that don't require accuracy
Why this matters
- Location data reveals routines, habits and patterns
- Many apps track location in the background by default
- Limiting access reduces profiling and data sharing
- You keep core features without constant tracking
3) Two-factor authentication (2FA)
Your second line of defense
Two-factor authentication (2FA) adds an extra layer of protection to your accounts by requiring something you know (your password) and something you have, like a one-time code sent to your phone or generated by an app.
Even if hackers steal your password through a data breach or phishing attack, 2FA can stop them from accessing your accounts. That's why security experts strongly recommend enabling it on email, banking, cloud storage and social media accounts.
It may take a few extra seconds to log in, but 2FA can prevent identity theft and unauthorized access, making it one of the most powerful security tools available.
Extra security tip:
Strong passwords and two-factor authentication work best together. If remembering complex passwords or managing one-time codes feels overwhelming, a secure password manager can generate, store and autofill strong passwords safely.
4) VPN (Virtual Private Network)
Hiding your online activity
A VPN creates a secure, encrypted tunnel between your device and the internet, masking your IP address and protecting your online activity from outsiders.
VPNs are especially important when using public Wi-Fi at airports, hotels or coffee shops, where cybercriminals can intercept unprotected data. They also help limit tracking by advertisers and internet service providers.
While a VPN doesn't make you completely anonymous online, it adds a valuable layer of privacy and security, especially when browsing, shopping or accessing sensitive accounts.
5) Cross-app tracking
How companies follow you across apps
Cross-app tracking lets advertisers and data brokers link your activity across multiple apps and websites. That data is used to build detailed profiles based on what you do, buy and watch.
On iPhone, this tracking is controlled by Apple's App Tracking Transparency system.
On Android, it relies on advertising IDs and ad personalization controls.
Turning these off limits how easily companies can connect your behavior across apps. You'll still see ads, but they won't be tailored to your personal activity.
iPhone steps (iOS 18 and later)
- Open Settings
- Tap Privacy & Security
- Tap Tracking
- Turn Allow Apps to Request to Track off
Optional extra protection
- Review the app list below and make sure no apps are allowed to track you
- Apps already denied cannot track you across other apps or websites
Android steps (Android 14 and later)
Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer
- Open Settings
- Tap Privacy
- Tap Ads
- Turn Delete advertising ID on
- Tap Ad topics and turn them off
- Tap Ad measurement and turn it off
What this does
- Removes your advertising ID
- Stops apps from sharing ad behavior across other apps
- Limits interest-based and cross-app ad profiling
One more thing to know:
Turning off cross-app tracking helps going forward, but it doesn’t remove data that’s already been collected. Data removal services can help you request the deletion of your personal information from data broker sites.
Kurt's key takeaways
Online privacy doesn't have to feel overwhelming. Once you understand what these common tech terms really mean, it becomes much easier to spot where your data is being collected and decide what you're comfortable sharing. Small changes, like tightening app permissions or turning off cross-app tracking, can make a meaningful difference over time. Staying informed is the first step toward staying in control, and we'll keep breaking it all down so you can protect your digital life with confidence.
